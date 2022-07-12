AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spike in Geriatric Population Boosts Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market

PRNewswire July 12, 2022

Manufacturers should focus on higher bioavailability ingredients and innovation says, Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The need for higher bioavailability ingredients spurs innovation in the bone and joint health ingredients market, finds Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Global Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Industry. The increasing geriatric population and the incidence of bone and joint health conditions are driving the global bone and joint health ingredients market. It will likely reach $6.01 billion by 2030 from $3.73 billion in 2021, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market on the Rise.

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

“Ingredient manufacturers’ focus on identifying natural bone and joint health ingredients has pushed the demand for botanical ingredients,” said Akheela Dhiman, Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “This encourages global and regional players to introduce ingredients with enhanced bioavailability, such as curcumin.”

Dhiman added: “Ingredient manufacturers worldwide are investing in research and development and conducting clinical trials to learn about the potential applications of existing and newly discovered ingredients. Furthermore, companies are focusing on inorganic growth strategies and partnering with supplement manufacturers and formulators to meet consumer demands for bone and joint health ingredients.”

This expanding market presents considerable growth opportunities. To reap the benefits of the rising bone and joint health ingredients market:

  • Manufacturers must focus on natural nutrients with health benefits, especially in the sports nutrition and weight management segments.
  • Market participants should innovate and develop technologies to identify natural sources that provide more elemental and highly purified forms of calcium and magnesium.
  • Manufacturers must increasingly explore tried-and-tested ingredients to discover any secondary functional benefits.

Global Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Growth Opportunities

PD08

Contact:
Nicole Ryder
Corporate Communications
E: [email protected] 
https://www.frost.com/

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

