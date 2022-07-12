Technology Chery: OMODA 5 Will Enter the Australian Market

CANBERRA, Australia, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Chery (Australia) released the official social media group page of OMODA 5 model on Facebook, where the latest developments of Chery can be known about.

As a renowned automobile brand with the largest export volume of passenger cars in China for 19 consecutive years, Chery has been focusing on the research and development of core technologies. It has applied for 20,794 patents and obtained 13,153. Thanks to more than 20 years of technological innovation, the “Technology Chery” is created.

Chery has determined “independent innovation” as its core development strategy since its establishment. It invests 5%-7% of its annual sales revenue for independent research and development every year. Therefore, it boasts a good deal of technologies and products with independent intellectual property rights, thus forming a strong intellectual property reserve.

It is well known that engine is the “heart” of automobile. In this respect, Chery has developed ACTECO series engines with independent intellectual property rights, achieving a zero breakthrough in the field of Chinese brand high-performance engines. Up to now, 9 engines of Chery have won the title of “China Best Ten Engine”.

From engine to gearbox, from core parts to platform development, from traditional automotive technology to new energy, intelligent networking and other new technologies, Chery has broken the core technical barriers monopolized by automobile industry giants by virtue of independent innovation.

In regard to new energy technology, Chery has started the journey of research and development of fuel-efficient and new energy vehicles in 1999Taking the lightweight ASF technology with complete independent intellectual property rights driven by new energy as an instance, Chery has applied for 124 patents for the body, and has been the pioneer for more than ten items in China, such as “the first mass production of ASF” and “the first use of the design structure of body battery pack integration”.

Led by the global strategic plan, Chery will launch the OMODA 5 model equipped with the latest technology in the Australian market at the end of this year.

