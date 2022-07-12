AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

LONGi awarded China’s Most Sustainable Employer by Forbes for second year in a row

PRNewswire July 12, 2022

XI’AN, China, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On July 8, Forbes China officially unveiled the results of the 2022 Best Employer Selection. Owing to its leading talent development strategy, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi) has won the title of China’s Most Sustainable Employer of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Forbes China adheres to long-term attention to corporate values and social development trends. Driven by the core concept of “sustainable development”, the 2022 Best Employers Selection list explores and focuses on more benchmarking companies with “Digital Responsibility”.

LONGi has always adhered to the core values of “Reliable, Value-added and Fulfillment”, practiced the principle of “Respect”, “Opportunity” and “Incentive”, focused on the growth and development of employees, and has stayed committed to being an employer with the highest growth value for its employees.

At the same time, the company has actively promoted the “LONGi Lecture Hall” project for the general public and college students, promoted the concept of sustainable development and the development prospects of the photovoltaic industry under the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, helped global talents understand and acknowledge global energy transition, and shared green development outcomes.

As the world’s leading solar technology company, LONGi adheres to a people-oriented approach and always carries out various employer experience initiatives around the career cycle of its employees, thereby, boosting their sense of fulfillment and happiness through a fair and diverse career platform.

The “China’s Most Sustainable Employer of the Year” award recognizes the company’s leadership in talent development and corporate social responsibility. LONGi anticipates that more outstanding talents will join the industry and become practitioners of “Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World”.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World’ and brand philosophy of ‘Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

SOURCE LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.