LambdaTest launches the first edition of its Testµ conference

The online Testµ (TestMu) conference will be about trends that matter in the testing landscape and will help testers/developers get a glimpse into the future of testing.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LambdaTest, a leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has launched the first edition of its Testµ conference. The free three-day online event will be held between 23 and 25 August 2022. It will focus on the important trends in the space and will look to unravel the future of testing. Participants will also get to learn how leading enterprises innovate to achieve excellence in testing.

The keynote speakers at the Testµ conference include leading thought leaders like Maaret Pyhäjärvi, Principal Test Engineer, Vaisala; Richard Bradshaw, CEO, Ministry of Testing; Chaithanya Kolar, Managing Director & Quality Engineering Leader, Deloitte US; Pradeep Govindasamy, CEO, Qualizeal; Maneesh Sharma, COO, LambdaTest, and Manoj Kumar, VP-Developer Relations, LambdaTest. LambdaTest will also reveal 20+ world-renowned speakers who are part of the lineup in the coming days.

“Everyone is seeking quality products these days due to increased competition and increased customer demands. Quality can not be an afterthought, and certainly can’t be injected later without significant impact. This means the whole team needs to play a part, and one aspect that can help is testing. Developers and testers especially need to be testing as early as possible. To do that we need to be continuously learning and upskilling ourselves. Testµ is going to be a great opportunity to do just that,” said Richard Bradshaw, CEO of Ministry of Testing. “I am excited to be a keynote speaker in the online conference and also looking forward to some great thought-provoking interactions.”

The conference will enable participants to connect with global thought leaders through expert sessions, workshops, and tutorials, while also giving them a space to network with testers and developers from 130+ countries, showcase their skills, and win exciting prizes through Test-a-thon and Blog-a-thon competitions.

“The Testµ conference is all about you, our beloved community. We are bringing world-class practitioners to share their knowledge and thoughts on everything from the deeply technical aspects of testing to the not-often-spoken-about aspects like culture,” said Manoj Kumar, VP-Developer Relations, LambdaTest. “We aim to truly provide a platform for the community to learn from each other and discover new possibilities. We can’t wait to see you at the online conference and unlock the future of quality testing together.”

LambdaTest recently raised $45 million in a venture round led by Premji Invest with participation from existing investors. The company has also launched HyperExecute, a next-gen smart test orchestration platform that helps testers and developers run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible, and Test at Scale (TAS), a test intelligence and observability platform.

If you are interested to be a part of the Testµ conference, you can register here for free – https://www.lambdatest.com/testuconf-2022 .

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 7000+ customers, one million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:-

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments. HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any platform and programming language at blazing fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any platform and programming language at blazing fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster. Test at Scale (TAS) helps developers get fine-grain control over test quality by gaining deep insights about test execution, flaky test management, and cutting down feedback times by running only impacted tests and, thereby, helping get faster feedback on code changes. TAS is open source and supports multiple testing frameworks.

