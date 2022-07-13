AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • medical research

SoniVie Announces successful procedure with TIVUS system on first patient enrolled for REDUCED1 Pilot study

PRNewswire July 13, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SoniVie, an Israeli company developing a novel proprietary Therapeutic Intra-Vascular Ultrasound (TIVUS) System to treat a variety of hypertensive disorders, announced that on May 30th 2022 the first patient was treated with its Renal Artery Denervation TIVUS™ technology, as part of the recently FDA IDE-approved Pilot study to treat Hypertension (the REDUCED1 study).

The procedure was successfully performed with TIVUS at the Kaplan Medical Center by Professor Michael Jonas, Principal Investigator of the REDUCED1 study, who commented: “We were able to use the TIVUS catheter to rapidly and efficiently perform UltraSound based renal denervation in our patient suffering from uncontrolled HTN. TIVUS’s catheter excellent ease of use and its ability to denervate at significant depth of the perivascular space allowed for a short, simple and straightforward procedure. We will closely follow our patient and look forward to continuing enrolment in this exciting trial.”

Renal Denervation with TIVUS™ is a minimally invasive procedure that uses high-frequency non-focused Ultra-Sound energy to ablate nerves in the renal artery. This causes a reduction in the nerve activity, which may decrease blood pressure. This procedure is designed for patients who suffer from resistant hypertension.

Resistant hypertension is defined as blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg despite use of three antihypertensive medications of different classes at the best tolerated doses, one of which must be a diuretic.

“Millions of people world-wide suffer from resistant hypertension which substantially increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney failure. We are genuinely happy for this important step forward. There is a lack of effective therapeutic solutions for these patients” says Christian Spaulding, CMO, SoniVie LTD.

“This procedure represents a great fulfilment for SoniVie team, whose expertise and achievements have been focusing on developing TIVUS™ technology for the Renal Denervation indication, both providing a promising treatment to the hypertensive patient and a high performing, easy to use device to the physician”, says Tomaso Zambelli, CEO, SoniVie LTD.

About SoniVie

SoniVie is a medical device company developing the TIVUS™ Ultrasonic Denervation System, the only platform denervation technology with active development programs in three therapeutic areas: pulmonary artery denervation for pulmonary hypertension, renal artery denervation for resistant hypertension, and total lung denervation for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with chronic bronchitis. These diseases affect millions of patients in the United States and Europe.

The company’s offices are located in Rosh Haayin, Israel and in Newark, NJ, USA

CONTACT: Tomaso Zambelli, [email protected]

SOURCE Sonivie LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.