AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

TMF GROUP: Hong Kong the fourth simplest jurisdiction to invest in globally. Indonesia and China in position to attract more foreign investments

PRNewswire July 13, 2022

LONDON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TMF Group, a leading provider of compliance and administrative services, has launched the ninth edition of its Global Business Complexity Index (GBCI)

The comprehensive report analyses 77 jurisdictions, locations which account for 92% of the world’s total GDP and 95% of net global FDI flows. It compares 292 annually tracked indicators, offering data on key aspects of doing business, including rules, regulations, tax rates, incorporation timelines, payroll and benefits, penalties and other compliance factors.

According to the 2022’s research, Hong Kong is one of the easiest jurisdictions to set up a business globally. Indonesia and China are near to the top of the rankings due to a high level of complexity, but both have improved their previous year’s positions, with Indonesia dropping out of the top 10.  

Hong Kong, despite China taking more control legally and economically over the past few years, remains a simple jurisdiction for foreign companies. The direct impact on foreign investment and activity may be limited for now, as business adopts a ‘wait and see’ approach to what lies ahead.

Specifically, the Hong Kong government has set its sights on developing a leading funds industry, by setting up a new fund structure to replicate the Cayman fund model and provide tax exemption for asset managers, meaning they will only need to provide one set of compliance reports to the authorities. This should help attract more asset managers to domicile their Cayman funds in Hong Kong. 

This is the first time that APAC countries are not listed in the ten most complex jurisdictions to set up a business. It means that countries such as China and Indonesia, which have been at the top of the rankings in terms of complexity, are simplifying ways of doing business to attract foreign investment.

China is ranked as the 14th (vs 6th in 2020 and 12th in 2021) most difficult country to operate in, as legislation and practices tend to deviate from international standards. However, it is a jurisdiction where technology plays a role in reducing complexity and it is making some efforts to attract foreign direct investment. The jurisdiction is likely to become more appealing for foreign companies and is likely to introduce greater laws and regulations relating to economic substance requirements. The country is expected to remain stable politically, economically, socially, technologically, environmentally and legislatively.

TMF Group Head of APAC Shagun Kumar said: “The ninth edition of our Global Business Complexity Index shows how varied the APAC region is. Jurisdictions such as Hong Kong and Australia have been maintaining their positions among the easiest places to invest in, while China and Indonesia are still hampered by complex and changing procedures which differ from international standards. That being said, we have been observing a trend to ease their processes and make local requirements less stringent for international businesses, in a move to increase their international competitiveness”.

In addition to analysing 77 locations, the report identifies key themes shaping the global business landscape and regulatory environment.

Emerging from Covid-19

The study reveals that some of the measures put in place such as tax exemptions, increasing employee rights and the acceleration of digital reporting are in the process of being reversed to pre-pandemic status.

Property tax payments on business premises reduced in frequency during the peak of the crisis. However, in 2022, 14% of jurisdictions require some or all companies to pay the tax at least every three months, compared to 9% of jurisdictions in 2021.

On the HR (human resources) and payroll side, the trend for remote working has increased, to the point where it’s legal or standard in most industries in 31% of jurisdictions, compared to 10% of 2020.

Compliance and the flow of FDI

The report highlights a simultaneous growth in both complexity and the flow of FDI. Experts in a larger percentage of jurisdictions (34% in 2022 vs 28% in 2021) are predicting an increase in FDI over the next five years, reflecting post-pandemic optimism at investment opportunities.

Technology continues to play a role in both increasing and curtailing complexity. Digital literacy is an important factor, with 16% of jurisdictions automatically notifying all the relevant authorities following incorporation.

ESG on the rise

ESG is becoming more of a focus for business globally. However, despite the increase in interest, legal enforcement of ESG practices is only in place for around 50% of the jurisdictions. This is especially the case outside the EU, demonstrating a lack of international alignment. The impact of ESG is therefore difficult to measure.

ESG is on the rise globally, with jurisdictions such as France leading the way for many years. However, many governments are at an early stage of their engagement by starting to look at adopting environmental initiatives and guidelines.

Top and bottom ten (1= most complex, 77= least complex)

1          Brazil

68        United Kingdom

2          France

69        Norway

3          Peru

70        New Zealand

4          Mexico

71        United States

5          Colombia

72        Jersey

6          Greece

73        British Virgin Islands

7          Turkey

74        Hong Kong

8          Italy

75        Denmark

9          Bolivia

76        Curaçao

10        Poland

77        Cayman Islands

 

 

SOURCE TMF Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.