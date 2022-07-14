Magnolia expands APAC presence with new Hong Kong office

HONG KONG, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Magnolia, a global leader in Digital Experience Platform (DXP), has opened its first office in Hong Kong. As part of its Asia growth strategy, this expansion comes just less than six months after its Indonesian office launch.

This move will expand the company’s existing efforts in the Asia Pacific region, strengthen strategic partnerships, establish operations, and accelerate Magnolia’s expansion in the region.

The new office adds to Magnolia’s already well-established presence in Asia, with six existing offices in Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta, Bangkok, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our Hong Kong office. With a local office, we can take a step up in supporting our domestic and regional clients based in Hong Kong, the Magnolia way,” said Don Lee, Managing Director of Magnolia APAC.

Ben Chen, Vice President of Consulting APAC & Country Manager of Hong Kong, reiterates, “There is no better time to set up operations in Hong Kong than now. Opening a local office here also provides us the invaluable opportunity to work even more closely with our partners to support our Hong Kong clients such as Livi Bank, SmarTone, Ping An, and many others.”

Other Magnolia clients within the region include Toshiba, HiSense, NCS Group, CNN Philippines and SP Group.

To find out more about Magnolia’s global offering, visit www.magnolia-cms.com

