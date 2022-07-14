AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Casio to Release EDIFICE with Case Design Featuring Race Car Suspension Motif

PRNewswire July 14, 2022

Case Constructed with Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Resin

TOKYO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of “Speed and Intelligence.” The three new SOSPENSIONE ECB-2000 watches feature a case design inspired by the suspension of a formula race car.

ECB-2000PB

The SOSPENSIONE ECB-2000 is a high-performance chronograph that expresses a motorsports worldview with a unique case design modeled on a formula race car suspension. With a motif inspired by the double wishbone suspension used in formula race cars with pairs of upper and lower forked arms, the lugs that connect the bands to the case are configured in a four-arm arrangement. For the first time in an EDIFICE watch, the case is made with lightweight, highly durable carbon fiber-reinforced resin.

The new watch is available in three versions. The ECB-2000PB employs a soft urethane band for an extremely comfortable fit on the wrist, while the ECB-2000D and ECB-2000DC feature a sophisticated textural appeal with stainless-steel bands. The ECB-2000 embodies a motorsports worldview with a design that evokes the sharp image of a formula race car.

The ECB-2000 uses the Tough Solar charging system, which converts light from fluorescent lamps and other sources to power the watch, as well as Mobile Link functions usable by pairing via Bluetooth® with a smartphone. When used with the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app, the watch automatically adjusts the time. The app also enables configuration of world time with the smartphone as well as transfer and display of stopwatch data measured on the watch, all of which are features that provide support for racing activities.

Model

Bezel Color

Bezel Material

ECB-2000PB

Black

Carbon/Stainless Steel

ECB-2000D

Silver

Stainless Steel

ECB-2000DC

Gray

Stainless Steel

 

Carbon fiber-reinforced resin case with form modeled on race car suspension

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.