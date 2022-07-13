AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Annature and Chatti Partner to Accelerate eSigning Efficiencies

PRNewswire July 14, 2022

BRISBANE, Australia, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Annature today announced it has partnered with another Aussie start-up and Qantas Business Rewards partner Chatti, to help subscribers have their digital documents opened and read quickly.

Chatti is Australia’s cloud communications company with global reach. In exclusive partnership with global industry innovators, they are quickly shaking up the current communications landscape. Providing a powerful SMS platform with direct connections to tier 1 global networks, Chatti is enhancing the customer experience and maximising engagement for Australian businesses, backed by their 100% SMS delivery guarantee. 

“This partnership with Chatti is a great alignment in our opinion. We are both transforming how digital improves what we do every day,” outlined fintech entrepreneur and CEO, Amreeta Abbott.

“Annature is a technology company that operates an integrated digital signature, identity verification and payment platform based on Stripe, facilitating global transactions with organisations of all sizes. Our partnership with Chatti is another benchmark in best practice.”

Amreeta explained: “We are delighted that our subscribers benefit from an SMS text service utilising some of the best technology in the world to engage with their clients – and make every interaction count. In Australia, 94% of text messages are opened – 86% of them within 30 minutes.”

For the tens of thousands of people who receive digital documents through the Annature platform those text messages are vital and confirm the importance and compliance behind a digital signature, ID verification or other important engagements.

As a bonus both Annature and Chatti offer eligible client users Qantas Points.

About Amreeta Abbott

Amreeta Abbott is the award-winning entrepreneur behind NowInfinity. This industry-leading platform provided its cloud-based Documentation Suite, Corporate Messenger, Trust Register, and Super Comply products to more than 4,000 accounting firms responsible for around 750,000 entities. The company was sold to ASX-listed Class Limited (ASX: CL1) in 2020 for $25 million. Today, as a born innovator, she is either at the helm or on the board of a dynamic ecosystem of impressive multiple fintech organisations. www.amreetaabbott.com.au  

About Annature

Annature is the leading Australian-owned electronic signature, ID verification and payment solution for small and enterprise businesses throughout Australia and New Zealand. Founded by Amreeta Abbott in 2020, Annature integrates with the world’s leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers for easy adoption. Being purpose-built for all industries – and working seamlessly with existing business tools – Annature helps business owners’ lower costs, improve engagement, and elevate customer satisfaction. Annature has been designed for the secure digital age and has ISO 27001 certification. It now offers ID verification for AML and KYC functionality.  For more visit www.annature.com.au

Contact: Cathryn van der Walt, [email protected]

SOURCE Annature

