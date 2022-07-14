AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Manulife Investment Management appoints APAC-based Nick Ping to global Deputy CIO of its timberland investment business

PRNewswire July 14, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Manulife Investment Management today announced the appointment of Nick Ping to the position of Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Timberland, effective 1 July 2022. He takes over the global role from Tony Cascio, who retires at the end of July.

Reporting to Tom Sarno, Global Head of Timberland Investments, Manulife Investment Management, Nick is responsible for the development of new investment strategies and growth initiatives, client investment governance and identifying and mitigating risk exposures related to Manulife Investment Management’s timberland investment process, products and client investments.

“Over the years, Nick oversaw the growth of our timberland and agriculture business in the Asia Pacific region, which is an important part of our global strategy. As investors around the world pay closer attention to natural capital solutions, Nick will play a critical role in generating returns for our clients, while at the same time create positive impact on the timberland assets we manage,” said Tom Sarno.

“We would also like to thank Tony for his years of service at Manulife Investment Management. He has been instrumental in leading our Client Account Management teams and serving as Deputy Chief Investment Officer. We wish him all the best in retirement,” Tom Sarno added.

Continuing to be based in Melbourne, Nick is directly involved with business development activities, structuring investment management agreements, and designing timberland investment goals and constraints. He is a member of Manulife Investment Management’s Timberland Strategy Team and the Timberland and Agriculture Investment Committee. He was previously Managing Director, Institutional Business, Asia Pacific, Timberland and Agriculture and, before that, was Vice President Business Development and Resource Planning Australasia.

Prior to joining Manulife Investment Management in 2008, Nick coordinated the resource planning functions for Hancock Victorian Plantations Pty Limited, before joining Pöyry Management Consulting, where he consulted on a variety of projects throughout Asia Pacific, including forest appraisals, due diligence and strategic planning.

He is a graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and full member of the Institute of Foresters of Australia and the New Zealand Institute of Forestry. Nick holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Science (Hons) and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Forest Science from the University of Melbourne, and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Deakin University.

Manulife Investment Management manages approximately 6 million acres of timberland across the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, and Chile as part of its comprehensive private markets strategies. It also oversees approximately 400,000 acres of prime farmland in major agricultural regions of the United States and in Canada, Chile, and Australia.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We’re committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.