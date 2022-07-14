AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Animated Icon Betty Boop’s NFT Launch of ‘Boop & Frens’ Marks Her First Step Into the Metaverse

PRNewswire July 14, 2022

New NFT Collection Will Mark the Beloved Character’s Debut into the Digital Art World

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Betty Boop fans unite as one of the most popular characters in entertainment history Boop-oop-a-Doop’s into the metaverse. 

Fleischer Studios, Inc., owners of the classic character, leading brand licensing agency Global Icons, LLC, and XLABEL the Web3 brand consultancy have teamed up to launch Boop & Frens,’ an exclusive NFT collection focused on bringing together Betty Boop’s worldwide fan community. The collection is a tribute to the character who has long been a global symbol for independence, kindness, style, and universal acceptance.

The NFT collection marks the first time Betty Boop enters the Web 3 digital art world. Dropping will be 8888 one-of-a-kind NFTs, featuring Betty Boop styled in Digital Fashion clothes and accessories as seen in her classic cartoons, and designed by MYAMI Studio, known for creating digital high fashion that can be worn and traded in virtual realities. The official NFT collection mints August 09, 2022, known as the official Betty Boop Day and the anniversary of Betty’s 1930 big screen debut.

Celebrating the animated champion of empowerment and ambassador of goodwill and joy, the ‘Boop & Frens’ NFTs will offer holders multi-layered utility. From access to virtual wearables to unique fan experiences in the metaverse.

“We are delighted to see Betty Boop step into the metaverse, where community belonging is the cornerstone of the next phase of the Internet.” said Mark Fleischer, President of Fleischer Studios, Inc. and grandson of Betty Boop creator Max Fleischer.

The Betty Boop NFT collection has been created with the support of a number of metaverse communities, with more creator partnerships to be announced via the community’s official Discord Boop & Frens.

Each collaboration aligns to Betty Boop’s core values and hopes for an open metaverse, not just technologically but culturally, developing plans to create an ongoing venue and live stage virtually celebrating entertainers, artists and musicians from all corners of the metaverse hosted by Betty herself.

For full details of the release, join the ‘Boop & Frens’ community on Discord at https://discord.gg/boopandfrens, or visit https://nft.bettyboop.com

CLICK HERE FOR MEDIA KIT, INCLUDING HIGH-RES VIDEO ASSETS.

 

SOURCE XLabel

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.