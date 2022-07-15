2022 Huawei Developer Competition opens with a call to developers worldwide who want to innovate

2022 Huawei Developer Competition now underway with a prize pool of 2.2 million yuan

The competition invites global developers to overcome five major world-level challenges

With a total prize pool of 2.2 million yuan the 2022 Huawei Developer Competition·Spark Infinity is now open for registration

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At the latest Huawei Partner and Developer Conference, the 2022 edition of Huawei Developer Competition opened for registration. Themed “Spark Infinity”, the event comes with a Cloud Foundation Track and is open to six regions around the globe: China, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa (both Sub-Saharan & North Africa), and Europe. Developers from all over the world are invited to challenge cutting-edge propositions in the field of ICT with a total prize pool of 2.2 million yuan.

Arthur C. Clarke, author of 2001: A Space Odyssey, once said, “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.“ The developers who go all the way are the ones who create magic with codes. As the top ICT event in Huawei’s ICT group, the Huawei Developer Competition aims to provide full access to technical achievements in various industrial fields to developers, encouraging them to give full play to their imagination and innovative spirit to develop ICT technologies that address problems in the real world and create unlimited value, while leading the digital future and building a smart world together with Huawei.

The competition invites professionals in many fields, including authoritative technology experts, scholars from universities, senior management of investment institutions, influential tech media and Huawei’s key technical leaders, to join the panel of experts and provide the most professional and forward-looking guidance to global participants. Huawei’s mentor group will also host a series of lectures and roadshows featuring discussions on AI, IoT, PaaS, database, media and other topics during which they will share their technical know-how and practical experience, as a way of providing technical support for the participating teams and individuals.

Focusing on cutting-edge technologies and popular business scenarios

The Cloud Foundation Track includes four key events: Cloud Application Innovation, World Challenges, Code for Outer Space, and Autonomous Vehicles, of which, the first two will be available outside China.

Cloud Application Innovation: Huawei Cloud provides 40+ industry-leading capabilities covering all aspects of AI, IoT, PaaS, media and database. Participants are required to use at least one of these technologies to build innovative solutions or solve real problems, with no limitation on scenarios and encouraging free creation.

World Challenges: Huawei has selected problems involving five major areas on the cloud: computing, database, media, network and storage. Participants need to solve the problems based on references and technical concerns.

Code for Outer Space: Based on tons of satellite data, satellite computing equipment specifications, and satellite sensor equipment provided by the organizers of the competition, contestants need to complete the development of applications which have a use in connection with satellites, with no limitation on subject. The winning project will be deployed to multiple satellites in the Tiansuan Constellation program through the Cloud Native Satellite Computing Platform, which was co-designed by Huawei Cloud and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT), as a part of the Sea of Stars.

Autonomous Vehicles: With the topic being Traffic Signal Example Segmentation, the challenge will put more focus on traffic light signal recognition, lane line detection, crosswalk detection, speed limit sign recognition, construction sign recognition and obstacle detection. The algorithms for traffic light signals, crosswalk and speed limit sign detection must be developed based on the AI development platform ModelArts.

The 2 million yuan prize pool, plus other incentives, is waiting for developers to join the challenge

The contest is divided into the following stages: Registration and Submission, Preliminary, Semi-finals, and Finals. The call for entries started on June 15 and will continue through September 2022. The submissions will be evaluated by the expert panel in terms of technical architecture, functional completeness, innovation, business prospects and other aspects, and the list of winners will be announced. The organizer provides a total prize pool of 2.2 million yuan for the Cloud Foundation Track.

In addition to the generous prize money, this year’s competition also comes with strong policy support for developers. The organizing committee has made available Huawei’s capabilities in AI, PaaS, IoT, media, database and other fields. Each participating team will be provided with an unlimited number of Huawei Cloud resource vouchers, which can give them access to learning resources and Huawei Cloud developer certifications, while helping them efficiently develop innovative applications.

Moreover, outstanding participants have a chance to develop a commercial success through Huawei Cloud platforms, such as through the cloud store KooGallery, a vehicle that helps developers increase their product visibility, monetization and profitability, and the Startup Program, which aims to identify high-quality startups and provide them with training and business coaching, deep multi-faceted cooperation, and full life-cycle incubation. In addition, participants using Huawei Cloud platforms to develop applications can enjoy a series of support policies, receive a significant number of test vouchers and peer-to-peer expert mentoring, as well as the fulfillment of cloud deployments.

For more than 30 years, Huawei has been committed to technological innovation, making new breakthroughs and using technology to propel the world forward. As the cloud base of the intelligent world, Huawei Cloud provides a huge opportunity for developers to realize their vision of making everything as a service and creating new value together.

If you are a developer who is ambitious with a passion for innovation, a developer taking a stand for truth in the face of complex problems, a developer engaged in dedicated work in real scenarios, and a developer having the courage to reach new heights, welcome to the challenge.

For more information about the competition, please visit the official website: https://competition.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/developer2022.html

SOURCE Huawei