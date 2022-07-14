3rd Edition of ORIGIN Innovation Awards to Recognize Sustainable Innovations and Lasting Impacts

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TechNode Global announces the third edition of its ORIGIN Innovation Awards with the theme “Sustainable Innovations, Lasting Impacts.” This year’s awards will focus on how innovations are making an impact on sustainable development goals.

As the world re-emerges from the pandemic, many leaders and businesses finally have the time to ponder our past and envision the future. Innovative technologies have always been leveraged to solve global issues relating to accessibility, social mobility, and creating a healthier environment for future generations.

The first two iterations of ORIGIN Innovation Awards held in 2020 and 2021 celebrated the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship across Asia, with voting from an expert advisory committee and the public to select the top innovators in the leading industry verticals. This year, the awards will put the spotlight on innovators that make an impact on their respective industries and the community, inspired by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“The pressing social issues and concerns about the environment are driving entrepreneurs and innovators to become more cognizant of their role in making the world a better place to live in,” said Stanley Chong, Director at TechNode Global .

“We strongly believe that this generation holds the key to a better future, and TechNode Global aims to continue its mission to serve as the platform for entrepreneurs, startups, change-makers, visionaries, and academics, that promote positive changes revolving around the theme of sustainability, well-being, and impactful economic growth,” Mr. Chong added.

With this year’s theme of “Sustainable Innovations, Lasting Impacts,” TechNode Global aims to show the world the achievements of these amazing companies and individuals that go the extra mile to incorporate sustainable and ethical practices into their businesses and prioritize the future of humanity alongside financial gain.

Award categories

For this year’s ORIGIN Innovation Awards, we have 10 award titles in three award categories:

Distinguished Award Titles for “Startup Leader of the Year”

Startup Trailblazers

Future-Proofing Heroes

Pandemic Growth Warriors

Enterprise Tech Superstars

Smart City Idols

Web 3 Disruptors

Prestigious Recognition for “Enterprise Award – Corporates”

Corporate Sustainability Champions

Honorary Awards for “Outstanding Ecosystem Leaders”

Venture Visionaries

Most Active Community Builders

Outstanding Accelerator/Incubator

Following the nomination process, a subject matter expert advisory committee, made up of media, VCs, PEs, and corporate executives from the APAC region, will select the best nominations from each award title. They will join us to score and review each entry before determining the winners.

Partners

TechNode Global is pleased to be working with the following advisors and partners for the third edition of ORIGIN Innovation Awards–many of which also supported us in the first two editions of the Awards.

Advisors: AC Ventures, Fuchsia Venture Capital, Gobi Partners, Kairous Capital, Ondine Capital, Vertex Ventures, and 500 Southeast Asia

Strategic Partners: Alibaba Cloud, BLOCK71, MRANTI, Tencent WeStart (Hong Kong), The Great Room Thailand, WORQ, Athena Mentor, and Tilleke & Gibbins

Supporting Partners: Brinc, Disrupt Technology Venture, HKSTP, Lever VC, Manila Angel Investors Network, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, New Energy Nexus, Plug and Play APAC, REAPRA, RISE Corporate Innovation Powerhouse, RevvX Ventures, Sasin Sustainability & Entrepreneurship Center, Singapore Management University, Startup Grind, True Digital Park, TechShake, Cyberport, Techsauce, and Disrupt Impact Fund

How you can be involved

We sincerely invite you to be a part of our journey to celebrate the spirit of innovation and impact in the APAC region.

The ORIGIN Innovation Awards are open for both public nominations and self-nominations. We are looking for outstanding innovators in each category who meet the following criteria:

General qualifying criteria for Startup Leader of the Year category:

The nominee must be based or operating in APAC.

The nominee should have a commercialized product or have existing pilot projects with commercial partners.

The nominee’s funding round must not exceed Series B. (i.e. seed funding – Series B are eligible)

General qualifying criteria for Enterprise Award – Corporates:

The nominee should have a physical office presence in APAC.

For this award, the nominee should showcase existing campaign and/or initiatives that are currently in place and is quantifiable with the relevant UN SDGs.

The project has to be a long-term commitment with participation from at least 1 department of the organization and a two year implementation plan.

General qualifying criteria for Outstanding Ecosystem Leaders:

The nominee should be based in APAC

The nominee must showcase their engagement or active contribution to the APAC ecosystem communities either through certain initiatives, campaigns, or investments into the ecosystem.

Timeline

Public nomination and self-nomination: June 15 to August 31, 2022

Advisory Committee review and public voting: September 1 to October 31, 2022

ORIGIN Summit x ORIGIN Innovation Awards: November 2022 – December 2022

For more information about ORIGIN Innovation Awards, please visit https://technode.global/origin-innovation-awards-2022/

