Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad Crowned Winner at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia under Inspirational Brand Category

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia’s entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

The leading Malaysian railway operator, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), is among the elite award recipients under the Inspirational Brand Category in the Transportation & Logistics industry.

Established in 1885, KTMB presides over an extensive 1,655 km rail network that offers logistic solutions within the ASEAN region as well as passenger train services along with the railway network in Peninsular Malaysia. KTM Kargo which provides integrated logistics solutions to domestic and cross-border markets, KTMB also operates the fastest gauge train service in Malaysia, the Electric Train Service (ETS).

KTM Kargo is a major contributor to its overall revenue, and it is set to further enhance its role with the rapidly growing demand for the logistic industry. It is also a testimony of KTMB’s commitment to the Trans-Asia Rail Link — the proposed connection between ASEAN and China.

Meanwhile, KTMB’s customers have a high level of trust in its services that are customer-friendly offering effortless travel experience with a proven customer satisfaction rating of greater than 84%. ETS has become a competitive service in Malaysian public transportation with the ridership jumping 1,805% since its introduction in 2010.

Moreover, KTMB’s Charter Train has launched its first Express Koc Basikal (XKB) that allows cycling enthusiasts to bring along their bicycles in the specially prepared coach, giving them a new and unique experience.

KTMB intends to continue the ETS service until 2024 when the current Gemas-JB Electrified Double-Tracking Project (EDTP) is completed. These upgrading works are the final piece of the existing KTMB network towards continuous connection running from the southern tip of the peninsula to Padang Besar on the Thailand border.

Besides, KTM Kargo has also been supporting rail development projects to link ASEAN with China across borders in the Singapore-Kunming Rail Link (SKRL) project that will provide a more environmentally friendly, efficient and economical mode for both passenger and freight transport.

Additionally, KTMB has curated a digitalization roadmap that would drive the organization to collectively deliver on the objectives of being the market leader in railway transport. KTMB also plans to continuously increase its quality of services provided by examining consumers’ feedback while emphasizing the importance of brand growth to all employees.

According to Group Chief Executive Officer, Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin, “I am honoured to discover that KTMB has been awarded the Inspirational Brand Award category and has been recognized for great performance and tenacity in establishing sustainable and successful businesses while also taking into account the social obligations that come with leadership”

Media Contact

Contact Person: (Ms) Wong Poh Ern

Phone Number: (60) 3 7803 0312

Email: [email protected]

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia