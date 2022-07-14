AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  award and prize

Ta Win Holdings Berhad Awarded the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia under Corporate Excellence Category

PRNewswire July 14, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia’s entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Malaysia’s leading public-listed company Ta Win Holdings Berhad (“Ta Win“) is among the outstanding award recipients under the Corporate Excellence Category in the Manufacturing industry. 

Ta Win specializes in the manufacturing and sales of top-quality copper wire, wire harnesses, and cross-linked wire products. Throughout numerous decades of experience, Ta Win has grown to become a top producer in the integrated copper manufacturing industry in the South East Asian region. Since new management took over Ta Win in 2018, Ta Win has significantly accelerated its growth to become a one-stop copper solutions provider. 

To strengthen its prospects to unlock the group’s collective value, Ta Win proactively stays ahead of the curve and adopts a prudent approach to fortify and scale up the foundation of its core businesses with strategic subsidiary-based directions consistent with the group vision in 2022. These directions include Ta Win Industries (M) Sdn Bhd (“TWI”) housing a modern state of the art Reverberatory Furnace and Continues Casting & Rolling Machines (CCR); Cyprium Wire Technology Sdn Bhd (“CWT”) producing high technology cross-linked wire and cable products to fulfill the increasing demand from the booming global electric vehicles automotive sector; Sin Line Tek Electronic Co Sdn Bhd (“SLT”) increasing its R&D initiatives, obtaining more product safety certifications and ramping up its production capacity to cater the increasingly large OEM and overseas customer base.

Ta Win’s drive for excellence has led it to grow by leap and bound from a market capitalization of RM20 million in 2018 to the RM500 million market capitalization conglomerate with more than 700 employees today.

Moving forward, Ta Win’s ultimate vision is to be a leading integrated one-stop copper solution center across Asia. In striving to realize this vision, Ta Win has expanded its wings into the copper supply value chain horizontally and vertically via strategic mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. Ta Win is also optimistic that its strategic focus, capacity building, and introduction of new products coupled with the post-pandemic recovery shall further enhance its financial performance and prospects.

Media Contact

Contact Person: (Ms) Wong Poh Ern 
Phone Number: (60) 3 7803 0312
Email: [email protected]

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

With a presence across 16 countries and markets, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

