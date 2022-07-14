AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

The Hundred brings kids’ dream cricket stadium to life in Minecraft

PRNewswire July 14, 2022

LONDON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With the help of 10 imaginative children, The Hundred, cricket’s newest competition which fuses blockbuster entertainment with world-class cricket, has unveiled an immersive stadium build in the world’s biggest sandbox video game, Minecraft. 

A boundary moat filled with sea creatures was a popular design element, inspired by Samuel, aged 12.

Minecraft-loving kids across the country were invited to take part in The Hundred’s ‘Every Block Counts’ competition, tasked with designing their ultimate cricket stadium experience with no limits on what it could contain.  

The aspiring young Minecrafters’ entries were imaginative and the top 10 designs included everything required for the virtual stadium. Built in Minecraft space, the world features a see-through wicket, rollercoaster, rainbow arch, sea creature moat and rooftop nature garden. This is the first ever sports stadium built in the world-famous gaming platform through a kids competition. 

The virtual stadium world is now open for everyone to explore and interact with on PC. To download the stadium visit www.thehundred.com/every-block-counts.

Winning Children and their Entries: 

  • Polly, New Malden, featuring a boundary moat and glass floors
  • Ethan, Broadstairs, featuring a spaceship stadium with fireworks
  • Samuel, Broadstairs, featuring a pool with sea creatures
  • Rosie, Castleford, featuring disco lights
  • Joe, Poulton-Le-Fylde, featuring a giant scoring hand
  • Ben, Carnforth, featuring a rooftop nature garden
  • Joseph, Notting Hill, featuring a huge main stage for entertainment
  • Samuel, Leeds, featuring funfair elements including a rollercoaster
  • Thea, Newmarket, featuring a rainbow-coloured arch
  • Isaac, Bexleyheath, featuring cricket ball VIP boxes

The shortlisted winners impressed a judging panel, including Birmingham Phoenix player and gaming aficionado Issy Wong and Minecraft wiz and Founder of BlockWorks, James Delaney

Commenting on the launch of the world, Issy Wong said: “We’ve seen submissions beyond our wildest expectations and the final build truly is a blockbuster cricket stadium. It’s been incredible to be part of this initiative; another first for The Hundred as it continues to push the limits in sport and entertainment.” 

“As soon as I read the brief, I knew that I had to do something colourful. The arch over the stadium is a rainbow to celebrate diversity” said 12-year-old winner Thea. 8-year-old winner Rosie commented “In Minecraft your imagination can run wild! I’ve gone for sea creatures swimming around the pitch.”  

The Hundred is back for its second year, with family-friendly blockbuster entertainment and fast-paced cricket. Men’s and women’s games kick off on the 3rd and 11th August. For more information, visit thehundred.com.  

 

SOURCE The Hundred

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.