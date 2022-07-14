AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Tianlong launched a campaign to care for SMA children

PRNewswire July 14, 2022

XI’AN China, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tianlong has launched a campaign together with the Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) care center in China (a non-profit organization for SMA), and The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University to care for children with SMA in May 2022.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is an inherited disease that affects nerves and muscles, causing muscles to become increasingly weak. It mostly affects infants and children but can also develop in adults, ranking as the first fatal genetic disease of infants.

Tianlong always bears social responsibility and strives for making more people know about the disease and helping with early detection. We want to make the world of SMA children full of love with deeds. During the campaign, we invited many families in Xi’an, China to join us to accompany SMA children one day. We have also invited a professor to give a lecture on SMA treatment and help answer concerns from parents.

As a leading molecular diagnosis products manufacturer in China, Tianlong has PCR reagents covering 200 kinds of disease detection, including SMA detection. Based on the PCR melting curve method, Tianlong’s Human Survival Motor Neuron 1 (SMN1) Gene Detection Kit is suitable for the auxiliary diagnosis of SMN1 patients and screening of SMN1 gene carriers. Besides PCR reagents, Tianlong can provide an integrated PCR lab solution from the nucleic acid extractor, and PCR systems to compatible reagents. We have helped over 80 countries in building up healthcare systems in the COVID-19 phase. Our Nucleic acid extractors and PCR machines have been a star in the war against COVID-19.

Every child is a gift to parents. They need to be nurtured with full love. Early detection can help with early diagnosis and treatment. We hope more people know about the rare disease and more SMA children and their families can be seen. We will bring technology to life and provide more solutions to better care for people globally.

Explore Tianlong : https://www.tlgenetech.cn/

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tianlongbiotech

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/TianlongBiotech/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/TianlongBiotech

Contact us:

[email protected]

SOURCE Xi’an TianLong Science and Technology Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.