AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • international relations

Government of Mongolia and UNESCO sign landmark Memorandum of Understanding

PRNewswire July 14, 2022

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Government of Mongolia and UNESCO to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Mongolia becoming a member of the organisation.

The MoU, which runs to 2029 and underlines the Government of Mongolia’s and UNESCO’s shared ambition on education, science, culture and digital transformation, was signed during a visit to Mongolia by UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, who is currently in the country for the Naadam festival.

Key commitments in the MoU will help to support the delivery of Mongolia’s New Recovery Policy and Vision 2050, which focus on turning the country into a leading regional power by the middle of the century:

  • Enhancing Mongolia’s education system: through improving the quality of and access to technical and vocational qualification, supporting the development of a national qualification framework for higher education, joint development and delivery of lifelong learning pathways and promoting the digital transformation of the education sector
  • Unlocking the opportunities provided by science: through increasing investment in science and technology, supporting the development of research universities, facilitating greater knowledge transfer in the science sector and enabling the establishment and development of innovation infrastructure regions such as science and technology parks and free economic zones and related technology-based businesses
  • Showcasing Mongolia’s unique culture and heritage: through strengthening capacity to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural artefacts, promoting Mongolia’s museums, removing unnecessary regulatory barriers to the development of Mongolia’s cultural and creative industries and increasing the level of youth engagement with Mongolia’s rich cultural heritage

This year’s Naadam Festival was officially opened by Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh on Monday. Naadam was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010.

Commenting, Mongolia’s Minister of Culture, Nomin Chinbat, said: “This landmark partnership between the Government of Mongolia and UNESCO will help to better safeguard our country’s cultural heritage whilst allowing Mongolians to take advantage of the opportunities of the future.

“Whether it’s in relation to education, science or promoting greater use of digital technology, the commitments in this agreement will play a key role in delivering on the aims of Vision 2050 and the New Recovery Policy.”

SOURCE The Government of Mongolia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.