Planful Sharpens Focus on Global Growth With Promotion of Pier Barattolo to Chief Sales Officer

PRNewswire July 15, 2022

During Period of Record-breaking Sales, New Executive Role Will Empower Planful To Accelerate International and Channel Partner Expansions While Continuing to Enhance Customer Value

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced the promotion of Pier Barattolo to Chief Sales Officer, a new position. Previously Planful’s Senior Vice President, North America Sales, Barattolo now oversees sales in all distribution channels, globally.

Planful

“Planful is growing at a record-breaking pace, and Pier has been instrumental in this success through rapid expansion of the sales organization and improving sales metrics to best-in-class levels,” said Planful’s Chief Executive Officer, Grant Halloran. “Our mission is a global one: to save companies from the miseries of running financial processes with outdated, or no, systems. Pier’s career experiences, along with his incredible results at Planful, give us extreme confidence that his leadership across all global sales will accelerate execution of the mission.”

Barattolo joined Planful in 2019 as Senior Vice President, North America Sales. During his twenty-plus years leading hypergrowth sales and client services teams prior to Planful, Barattolo has held a range of global executive sales roles including chief revenue officer and vice president of regional and worldwide sales at companies such as Cognos, Business Objects, DataSift, and Density.

The promotion of Barattolo to Chief Sales Officer gives Planful a strong global leader to continue the record-breaking momentum Planful has experienced in international and channel sales in recent years, including 2021 results of 110% growth in international customer additions and over 400% growth in channel subscriptions bookings.

“In recent years, Planful has grown into an undisputed heavyweight champion in our market. To stay there, we will continue to scale our teams with amazing people around the world,” said Barattolo. “I’m honored for the opportunity to serve everyone on our team in this expanded role.”

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of cloud financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful empowers users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1000 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday’s, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com.

[email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077463/Planful_Logo.jpg

