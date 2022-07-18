AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • insider trading

Meet the upgraded beast – Hardox(R) 500 Tuf at the Upcoming Queensland Mining Expo 2022

PRNewswire July 18, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global steel manufacturer and supplier SSAB today announced that it would be showcasing its latest generation of wear plate  Hardox® 500 Tuf at the Queensland Mining and Engineering Expo (QME) happening between the 19th and 22nd July this year.

For almost 30 years, QME has been at the heart of the mining sector in Australia. The largest mining event in Queensland, the expo focuses on showcasing supplier innovation and excellence in the region. This year it is set to feature over 250 leading suppliers at the forefront of the mining industry, attracting over 5,000 visitors over three days.

Hardox® 500 Tuf wear plate is the latest upgrade in the Hardox family range. It combines the best properties of Hardox® 450 and Hardox® 500. The Hardox® 500 Tuf brings new levels of productivity and cost-efficiency to mining. Handling blasted rock and ore in a mining tray is not only highly abrasive but also requires steel that can take a heavy impact.

High-quality and cost-efficient, ideal for the mining industry

Hardox® 500 Tuf offers a hardness in the 500 HBW level for high wear resistance. Furthermore, it combines high hardness with high toughness, with a guaranteed narrow Brinell hardness range of 475-505 HBW. The wear plate has a guaranteed impact energy of 27 J at -20°C (20 ft-lb at -4°F) and a typical value of 45 J at -40°C (33 ft-lb at -40°F), making it the ideal choice for mining in cold and freezing conditions.

“We are excited to be showcasing one of our best products Hardox® 500 Tuf at QME this year. It is a prestigious and important platform that will allow us to not only network with our peers but also connect with interested parties from all over the region,”

“Hardox® 500 Tuf wear steel is workshop-friendly; it is clean steel with extremely consistent, guaranteed properties for flatness, thickness, and bending performance,” shared Matthew Spiteri, Country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

According to research by Global Market Insights, the global Mining Equipment Market size crossed the USD 70 billion mark in 2020 and is set to grow at about 5 percent CAGR between 2021 and 2027. As such, showcasing Hardox® 500 Tuf couldn’t be better. The QME will further strengthen the product awareness and help SSAB reach the right demographics.

Get an upgrading consultation

Learn more about Hardox® 500 Tuf and other products at SSAB Booth A848. Registration is available at the QME website here

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 For more information, visit www.ssab.com. You can also join us on our official social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE SSAB

