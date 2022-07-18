Fast-growing trading platform Lirunex reassures investors looking forward to a positive second half of 2022

Offering security, reliability, and trustworthiness through the Metatrader 4 platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lirunex , an online trading platform and brokerage reassures investors looking to be productive for the second half of the year by offering a secure and regulatory-compliant platform to trade various assets from forex to commodities.

With the volatility of the forex industry, Lirunex provides a compelling proposition through transparent and reliable services to traders with no hidden terms regardless of investment size.

Lirunex is designed to be efficient and rapid to ensure clients are well informed regarding their assets. Lirunex’s account opening procedure is straightforward and the system, including its tech insights, is user-friendly.

Embedded with the Metatrader 4 platform, it allows users to trade Forex, analyse financial markets, and rely on expert advisors. Mobile trading, Trading Signals, and the Market are also integral parts of MetaTrader 4, serving to enhance the trading experience.

Additionally, Lirunex allows investors to keep funds segregated in accounts with trusted financial institutions, offering security for funds and transactions. It also does not impose restrictions on profitability and allows various trading strategies including hedging and scalping.

Lirunex is a globally licensed broker and regulated in three leading financial jurisdictions , namely, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC); Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), and the Republic of Maldives Ministry of Economy and Development (MED).

Trading platforms can be time-consuming to learn and use; inefficient at tracking and may come with high risks and low reliabilities. Investors can feel at ease as Lirunex boasts some of the lowest spreads and commissions in the industry as well as a fast speed of execution by design.

“Unlike many online trading platforms that turn out to be scams, Lirunex’s reliability is proven with our licenses in three sound financial jurisdictions. Lirunex is a genuine platform where clients can rest assured of privacy and security while trading. We aim to be a global brand that users can trust to execute their investment activity with,” shared Jack Foong, CEO of Lirunex.

Fledgling investors can kickstart their journey in this sector through the USD 25 LX-Standard plan . Apart from this, Lirunex offers various trading tiers of an incremental minimum trading amount up to USD 10,000, which comes with lowered spread benefits, for investors of all tiers.

Lirunex boasts trading volumes of USD 10 billion and counting, and currently serves clients from around the globe, to the tune of 15,000 traders, with USD 40 million worth of investments traded every week.

These, and Lirunex’s rapid growth worldwide is a testament to how its clients trust Lirunex as a reliable and high-performance platform to trade on.

Lirunex accepts a variety of payment methods, such as local and bank transfers, Visa, Mastercard, Tether, Bitwallet, Bitpay, and Paypal, among others.

To learn more about Lirunex, or try a demo account, please visit their website.

About Lirunex

Based in Cyprus, Lirunex is an online brokerage licensed in three of the world’s leading financial jurisdictions. Lirunex aims to become an industry leader based on transparent and trustworthy relations with clients. Lirunex’s goal is to deliver superior services in currency trading, along with CFDs, equity indices, precious metals, and energies, whilst our clients remain satisfied with their trading experience, offering tech insights, tight spreads and best execution practices.

