AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

PR Newswire Expands Sponsored Placement Network of Premium Publishers to Europe and Canada

PRNewswire July 18, 2022

Program powers an integrated strategy across earned and paid media for maximum amplification of company news stories

HONG KONG, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PR Newswire, a Cision company, is now expanding its sponsored placement product line globally, including Europe and Canada. This expanded network will allow companies to bridge the gap between earned and paid media opportunities by seamlessly converting their press release from PR Newswire into a digital media asset that can be simultaneously and strategically placed across paid publications. Communications professionals will be able to utilize this multi-channel distribution tool in their overall strategy, incorporating content to amplify the story, reach targeted audiences, and maximize its visibility for coverage.

Nicole Guillot, Chief Operating Officer

 

Sponsored Placement

Combining press releases with native advertising—which is proven to be more trustworthy, engaging and provide higher click-through rates than traditional forms of advertising—enhances visibility for the stories communicators want to share.

“Cision’s expanded investment into sponsored placement is a testament to the power of integrated brand storytelling. Research by Gartner found that integrated campaigns across more than four channels outperform single or dual-channel campaigns by 300%,” said Nicole Guillot, Cision COO and President of PR Newswire. “Enhancing a consistent brand message drives value and increases effectiveness for brand building across multiple communications channels.”

This sponsored placement offering allows communications professionals to reach a broader audience in previously untapped markets.

  • Amplify: Leverage the credibility of trusted publications by integrating paid brand content on premium sites customers are already visiting
  • Target: Hyper-target audiences for a brand’s story, including specific targets of interest pinpointed with custom awareness or engagement campaigns
  • Visibility: A perfect complement to earned and multi-channel media efforts, native paid advertising can further a company’s impact, increasing impressions and measurable ROI

“With Sponsored Placement, we were able to increase the visibility of our World Living Soils Forum by sharing the announcement on French magazine sites,” said Alain Lavital, Communications Director of Moët Hennessy, a client of Cision. “We reached 197,000 impressions over a period of one week which added 190 registrations to our site. We plan on using the service to support our future announcements.”

Press releases rank as the top preferred means of communicating news and company milestones to journalists, according to Cision’s 2022 State of the Media Report. Combining press releases with native advertising—which is proven to be more trustworthy, engaging and provide higher click-through rates than traditional forms of advertising—enhances visibility for the stories communicators want to share.   

About Cision

Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including PR Newswire, MultiVu, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud®and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

SOURCE Cision Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.