FWD Group Jumps to Number 6 in 2022 MDRT Rankings

HONG KONG, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FWD Group Holdings Limited (“FWD Group” or “the Company”) rose to number six in the 2022 Million Dollar Round Table (“MDRT”) Top 10 Multinational Companies rankings. The Company climbed four positions from last year, maintaining positive growth despite the overall industry headwinds caused by the continued global pandemic.

The MDRT is a global independent association recognised as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services industries. The association requires members serve clients by exemplary performance and the highest standards of ethics, knowledge, service and productivity. Its prestigious annual Top 10 Multinational Companies rankings is a tabulation of multinational companies with the largest MDRT members.

“We’re incredibly proud of our continued MDRT membership growth,” said Binayak Dutta, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, and Group Chief Distribution Officer. “Our ability to jump up the rankings in the middle of a pandemic is a testament to the professionalism and customer-first approach of our dedicated and digitally savvy agents, as we work together to transform the industry by changing the way people feel about insurance.”

Globally, only a small number of life insurance and financial services professionals meet MDRT’s membership criteria, which is why FWD Group launched many ELITE agent and MDRT development programmes to prepare its agents and advisors to meet the association’s qualifications. In addition, the Company implemented a series of ELITE Agency Strategic Initiatives across the organisation. These include ELITE Learning, ELITE Digital and ELITE Affiliates; as well as ELITE eCoach, an online sales, management and leadership coaching platform, all of which are designed to train and coach agents and advisors to leverage the latest technologies that can expand their reach to prospects and enhance customer experience overall.

Since 2016, FWD Group’s MDRT membership has grown by 925%, reaching 2,225 members as of 1 July 2022. In 2022, FWD Group’s membership growth rate increased 44% from the previous year, continuing its trend of consistent double-digit membership growth rates since 2016. This includes delivering market leading membership growth of 63% in Vietnam, 164% in Philippines, and 76% in Thailand, ranking them at number three, three and two in their respective markets.

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with approximately 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest growing insurance markets in the world. Established in 2013, FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information please visit www.fwd.com

SOURCE FWD Group Holdings Limited