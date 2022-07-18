AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

GERANIUM IN COPENHAGEN IS NAMED NO.1 AS THE LIST OF THE WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS IS REVEALED FOR 2022

PRNewswire July 19, 2022

LONDON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —

  • Geranium in Copenhagen is named The World’s Best Restaurant 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna
  • Announced this evening at an awards ceremony in London, the 2022 list includes restaurants from 24 territories in five continents worldwide and introduces 12 restaurants making their debut, along with two returning as re-entries
  • South America and Asia are recognised as culinary powerhouses, with eight and seven restaurants on the list respectively
  • René Frank of Coda, Berlin, receives The World’s Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Sosa
  • The Beronia World’s Best Sommelier Award is presented to Josep Roca, sommelier of El Celler de Can Roca, in a new award for 2022
  • Aponiente in El Puerto de Santa Maria wins the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award
  • Uliassi (No.12) in Senigallia takes homes the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles
  • Nobelhart & Schmutzig (No.17) is awarded the Villa Massa Highest Climber Award, as the Berlin restaurant climbs 28 places from the 2021 list   
  • Atomix (No.33) in New York wins the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award
  • Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award goes to Jorge Vallejo of Quintonil in Mexico City

 

Chef Rasmus Kofoed, sommelier Søren Ledet and the team from Geranium, Copenhagen, receive the award for The World’s Best Restaurant, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards 2022 held at Old Billingsgate in London, Monday 18th July 2022

 

The crème de la crème of the world’s restaurant community gathered in London this evening to celebrate The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. The awards ceremony, hosted by internationally renowned actor and gourmet Stanley Tucci, honoured gastronomic excellence from 24 territories across five continents before naming Copenhagen’s Geranium as The World’s Best Restaurant 2022 and The Best Restaurant in Europe 2022.

For the full 1-50 list, please see the website here.

Taking over the No.1 position from Noma – which has been elevated to the Best of the Best hall of fame – Geranium, led by chef Rasmus Kofoed and sommelier Søren Ledet, was voted the No.2 restaurant in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 list. Geranium’s mission is to create food that awakens the senses, and Chef Kofoed’s meticulous cooking and incredible vision, including his recent decision to go meatless, have won accolades and fans worldwide. Geranium is joined in the top three by Central (No.2) in Lima and Disfrutar (No.3) in Barcelona.

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855939/50_Best.pdf

 

50 Best Logo

 

Media centre access: 
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

SOURCE 50 Best

Latest News

