TCL Unveils Full-Category Exhibition and Global Press Conference at IFA 2022

PRNewswire July 18, 2022

Showcasing the excitement of its smart connected lifestyle large screen Mini LED QLED TV collection, latest display technology and full category offerings

HONG KONG, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, returns to IFA 2022 in Berlin in September, the first major offline edition of the global trade fair for consumers and home electronics since 2019. TCL will be showcasing a collection of world-first exhibits, including the latest display technology for large screen Mini LED QLED TVs with live demonstrations and introductions to the full category offerings.

Meanwhile, TCL is hosting a global press conference on 1 September, followed by a five-day exhibition with an expansive TCL booth spanning over 2,500 square meters.

“We are excited to be back at IFA 2022 and proud to be part of this dynamic industry. With our new branding signature ‘Inspire Greatness’, TCL will continue to inspire people unleashing the greatest moments in their lives with our products and services,” said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

At the TCL IFA booth, visitors will be able to experience the aesthetics, superior performance and functionality of the latest displays, soundbars and smart wearables, along with a full range of smart home appliances, and an assortment of new TV prototypes. With first-hand opportunities to explore the technology behind the innovations, TCL will also introduce deep-learning AI that delivers the next level of image quality.

TCL Press Conference at IFA 2022
Date: September 1st, 2022
Time: 14:00 (CEST)
Venue: Hall 21B, Messedamm Berlin, Germany (entrance through the Sommergarten, between Halls 21 and 22)
LivestreamTCL Electronics on YouTube
Speakers:

  • Frédéric Langin, Vice President Sales and Marketing (TCL Europe)
  • Marek Maciejewski, Product Development Director (TCL Europe)
  • Olivier Semenoux, Head of Product Marketing and Go-To-Market Director (TCL Europe)

Twitter: @TCL_TV_Global
Facebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobal
Instagram: @tclelectronics
YouTube: TCL Electronics

TCL will be exhibiting at IFA 2022 as follows:
Date: September 2-6th, 2022
Venue: HALL 21A, Messedamm Berlin, Germany

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

SOURCE TCL Electronics

