Altive appointed by Morgan Stanley as an underlying investment manager for the fund “Global Pre-IPO Fund, 2022 series”

SYDNEY and HONG KONG, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Altive , Hong Kong’s leading alternative investment platform backed by PCG Group and Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, has been officially appointed by Morgan Stanley as one of the underlying investment managers for the “Global Pre-IPO Fund, 2022 series” (The Fund).

The Fund, which is expected to launch in September 2022, aims to generate a 20% annual net return by tapping into private market opportunities and focusing on giant unicorns heading for stock exchanges. As one of the underlying investment managers of The Fund, Altive will utilize its extensive network and in-depth experience in private markets to source late-stage unicorn, pre-IPO placements and listed opportunities from China, South-East Asia, and the US via its Altive Unicorn Fund.

“We are honoured to be working alongside three renowned fund managers including Regal Funds Management, Lazard Asset Management, and Perennial Partners for Morgan Stanley’s ‘Global Pre-IPO Fund, 2022 series'”, said Hardy Liu, Managing Partner of Altive.

Regarding Altive’s outlook for the prospects of private market investments, Mr. Liu stated, “We continue to see the strong growth potential of private companies in South-East Asia and a robust recovery story in China. We are keen to leverage our expertise and network to capture significant upside for our investors by investing into unicorns and other high-growth private companies from our target areas”.

“With the public equity market continuing to show signs of volatility, we believe the private market will be of even greater significance to the portfolios of high-net-worth investors in the coming years”, added Mr. Liu.

About Altive

Altive is a one-stop alternative investment platform backed by Pacific Century Group and Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund. Empowered by technology, we offer exclusive private market investments to Professional Investors globally. Altive sources, screens, manages and unlocks institutional quality alternative investment opportunities for Wholesale Investors . Our investment options range from private equity, private credit to private REITs. Established and based in Hong Kong since 2019, Altive has expanded the business to Australia and Singapore and achieved an AUM of over USD 500 million by 2022 Q1.

Disclaimer

