Top Tier Impact 2022 Awards – Presenting pioneers of impact

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — For the second year now, the TTI Global Impact Awards celebrate the cutting edge advancements made in the sustainability and positive impact space.

The awards recognise the most innovative startups leading the way in achieving sustainability across all major economic sectors.

This year, the top 10 finalists were announced during the World Economic Forum in Davos on May 25th 2022.

After a public voting phase with more than 5,800 votes, and after the votes from a panel of expert judges such as explorer Mike Horn, Lady Marina Windsor, Jason Silva, Benjamin Eymere (CEO of l’Officiel), Ryland Engelhart (founder of Kiss the Ground), sustainable fashion entrepreneur Samata Pattinson and Michael Lints (Partner at Golden Gate Ventures) – the final winners of this year’s Top Tier Impact Awards have now been officially announced.

Meet the startups who are building a positive paradigm for our planet:

Agriculture & Food: BeeHero – Develops beehive technology, maximizing crop yields through pollination

Consumer & Retail: Circular – Second-hand subscription platform for electronics

Education & Media: The Spaceship – Classes for entrepreneurs focused on solving social and environmental challenges

Energy & Environment: Carbofex – Turns waste into value by binding CO2 to the soil

Financial Services & Web 3: The Sun Exchange – P2p solar panel leasing platform

Healthcare & Wellbeing: Meru Health – Mental healthcare platform teaching skills for healthy lifestyle habits

Sustainable Cities & Infrastructure: Africa GreenTec – Holistic system for sustainable electricity production and us

Diversity & Inclusion: Just Arrived – Connects newly-arrived immigrants with local companies

Alessa Berg, founder and CEO of TTI, said: “We took the leading voices of positive innovation to Davos during the WEF. We believe in a sustainable world full of diversity and inclusion.”

Billy Zane, Hollywood actor and TTI member, said: “In this second edition, the TTI Global Impact Awards brought some of the world’s leading innovators to Davos to celebrate positive change.”

Helena Wasserman Eriksson, Partner and Chief Revenue Officer at TTI, said: “In the current economic climate it’s inspiring to witness entrepreneurs building the companies that will be the new standard of companies from a sustainability and governance stand point.

About Top Tier Impact:

Top Tier Impact is the global ecosystem of investors, entrepreneurs and professionals focused on solving the critical issues of our time. The mission is to accelerate the global adoption of impact and sustainability.

For more details about the winners visit

https://www.toptierimpact.com/impact-awards

