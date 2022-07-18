AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HireRoad Extends Its HR Expertise in Australia and New Zealand with a New ATS (Applicant Tracking System)

PRNewswire July 19, 2022

New Product, HR Recruit, Meets Mid-Market Companies’ Ever-Changing Recruitment Needs

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HireRoad, a leading provider of software for talent acquisition and development, is launching a new applicant tracking system (ATS) in Australia and New Zealand.

HR Recruit is a modern ATS designed to help build better organisations faster by automating hiring processes that configure to each organisation’s business needs and preferred recruitment workflow.

For the HR software experts at HireRoad, HR Recruit is a natural extension of their knowledge and insights into the fast-growing mid-market segment. It meets companies’ ever-changing recruitment needs to:

  • Recruit quality candidates who fit—fast and at scale.
  • Automate routine tasks and accelerate interview processes with modern tools like built-in video screening.
  • Connect the dots between systems and outcomes with actionable insights and data.

HireRoad, formerly known as Acendre, has its roots in Australia and is dedicated to delivering easy-to-implement HR software that helps streamline onboarding and fast-track new hires. The company believes that meeting new employees where they are and ensuring they have what they need from the start drives organisational excellence.

“Our mission is to change the definition of ‘being hired’ to include everything all along the journey from job posting to job success,” said Otto Berkes, Chief Executive Officer of HireRoad. “Mid-market business in the region has been booming, and recruiting and retaining staff is top of mind for these companies. We’re delivering a modern recruiting software solution, one that can help them adapt to changing market conditions.”

Berkes has a history of driving both groundbreaking hardware and software innovation. Early in his career, he was an Xbox co-founder. After an 18-year tenure at Microsoft, he joined HBO, where he built the company’s streaming services. He subsequently joined CA Technologies and led the company through a comprehensive digital transformation.

At HireRoad, Berkes is leading the creation of powerful products to help organisations find people with the right skills and achieve a mutual fit. “After new employees are hired, our software supports them to ensure they are engaged and empowered, creating a seamless journey from hired to thriving,” Berkes said.

HireRoad’s offerings include HR Onboard, to improve collaboration around new-hire formalities that ensure people stay engaged and feel welcomed, and HR Learn, which boosts organisations’ eLearning and eTraining capabilities that help new employees hit the ground running and existing employees stay up to speed.

Learn more about HR Recruit at https://hireroad.com/products/hr-recruit.  

About HireRoad 

HireRoad is a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition software. The company’s innovative software, developed by veteran industry experts, provides you the ability to attract, hire, onboard, and train the right people so they thrive in your organisation. To learn more about HireRoad, visit HireRoad.com. 

Media Contact
Dawn McAvoy
Vice President, Global Marketing
[email protected] 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751022/HireRoad_Logo.jpg

