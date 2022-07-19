AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Laying the Foundation of the Metaverse, Streaming Video, Social, Gaming, and Broader Digital Advertising Markets to Collectively Clear US$2 Trillion by 2030

PRNewswire July 19, 2022

Growth in digital content, services, and advertising creates a generous runway for the metaverse but headwinds could slow progress

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — While the buildup toward the metaverse received a significant boost following Facebook’s rebranding to Meta, this future (or something similar) is underpinned by established trends occurring in the digital content and services markets and not recent events alone. Growth in these markets is laying the foundation for the metaverse and if trends continue (if not accelerate) this will create a healthy runway for the metaverse to properly takeoff within the consumer markets.

ABI 2021 Logo

ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, sees prevailing growth rates pushing the streaming video, social, gaming, and broader digital advertising markets to collectively clear US$2 trillion by 2030. Headwinds tied to external economic and political factors, coupled with inner-market perceptual issues, however, could put a damper on some of the more optimistic expectations for the metaverse.    

Michael Inouye, Metaverse Markets & Technologies Principal Analyst at ABI Research comments, “While there are high expectations for the metaverse, based on what we can see today, it looks just as likely for growth to occur more incrementally as it is to accelerate beyond our current expectations. Efforts around standardization, interoperability, better consumer education, and broader interest in facets of the metaverse like NFTs will go a long way in shaping the growth curve.”

Inouye adds, “The most transformative changes, not only to the metaverse but digital content and services at large, will occur with the arrival and spread of mainstream, consumer targeted smart glasses. We still see the bulk of this driving force, however, pushing into the 2030s, although any acceleration here would also shift forecasts and market expectations.”

Standardization efforts have started with the formation of Metaverse Standards Forum but volatility in the cryptocurrency markets, and economic and political uncertainty, will push some investors to look for less risky investments, which could limit near-term growth for the metaverse. Relatedly an economic malaise could restrict consumer spending in areas like multiple SVOD subscriptions. At this time, ABI Research holds a modest forecast for areas like virtual spaces, which is expected to approach US$45 billion by 2030 (this does not include all related NFT transaction volume), which is comparatively small in contrast to the broader landscape for digital media and entertainment. “It is however still early days, and the market remains very fluid and dynamic with significant headroom for growth,” Inouye concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Consumer Metaverse: Digital Content, Services, and Advertising and Virtual Worlds and Goods: Convergence of Real and Virtual Worlds, Building Towards the Metaverse reports. This report is part of the company’s Metaverse Markets & Technologies research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. 

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info
Global                                                             
Deborah Petrara                                                           
Tel: +1.516.624.2558                                                    
[email protected] 

 

SOURCE ABI Research

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.