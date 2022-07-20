Christie’s International Real Estate Eyes Major Expansion In Japan With H2 Group

H2 Christie’s International Real Estate will be the exclusive affiliate for Hokkaido and expand the brand to major cities in Japan through a Master Licensing Agreement

CHICAGO and NISEKO, Japan, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Christie’s International Real Estate, the world’s leading luxury real estate brand, is partnering with Hokkaido-based lifestyle real estate services firm H2 Group to launch Christie’s International Real Estate in Japan.

H2 Group’s residential brokerage division, H2 Real Estate, with offices in Niseko and Furano, will become Japan’s first Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate, rebranding to H2 Christie’s International Real Estate. The firm also has signed a Master Licensing Agreement to grow Christie’s International Real Estate throughout Japan, including in the key markets of Tokyo, Kyoto, Fukuoka, Hakuba, Osaka, and Okinawa.

H2 Group, founded by Simon Robinson and Michael Chen, has more than 20 years of experience in development, management, sales and service in luxury real estate, leisure, and hospitality in Hokkaido. Along with its brokerage division, H2 Group offers development management, property management, and luxury rentals.

H2 Christie’s International Real Estate expects to take advantage of resurgent demand for luxury real estate in Japan as the country reopens to international buyers following the pandemic. Nowhere are those prospects brighter than in Hokkaido, a popular vacation and second-home destination.

Japan’s broader housing market has also garnered increasing attention from international investors enticed by the weakness of the Japanese Yen against the U.S. Dollar. Japan’s residential property price index rose by 6.9% from Q1 to Q3 2021, according to the Land Institute of Japan.

Christie’s International Real Estate’s close relationship with the world-renowned Christie’s auction house is another important benefit for H2 clients considering Asian buyers represented 31% of Christie’s sales in 2021.

“We are thrilled and honored to be selected by Christie’s International Real Estate as its Japan affiliate, as our commitment to the highest quality of client care and experience are values much supported by Christie’s. With this partnership, we will offer an even higher level of service for our clients and agents,” said Michael Chen, co-CEO of H2 Group.

