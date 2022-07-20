Blockchain Association Singapore partners Daimler South East Asia to launch Acentrik, platform targeted to unlock potential data in enterprises and enable token-based monetisation

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) and Daimler South East Asia today announced a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch Acentrik, Daimler South East Asia’s strategic initiative to unlock the potential of data in enterprises and enable token-based monetisation in a B2B setting.

Through this strategic partnership, Acentrik and BAS will collaborate on relevant Blockchain initiatives to engage with current and potential enterprises within the BAS community. Both parties will also work towards driving enterprise adoption of a Blockchain-based data marketplace on a cross-industry level, contributing to the growth and transformation of businesses and industries.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Chia Hock Lai, Co-chairman of BAS said, “We are witnessing growth in the adoption of blockchain technology across industries, including the automotive industry. As a type of trust technology, it is particularly suitable for securing data sharing and we are pleased to partner Daimler South East Asia on their new data marketplace. Blockchain is still relatively nascent, and through this partnership, we look forward to playing our part in promoting the use of blockchain technology.”

BAS was established to facilitate collaboration and interaction between market participants and stakeholders within the regional and international blockchain ecosystem. The association aims to be an effective platform for members to engage with various stakeholders to find solutions to issues, while promoting best practices in a collaborative, open, and transparent manner.

“We are excited to be an official partner of BAS, to drive topics of Blockchain within the communities. Adoption is on the rise within the company at a global level, in the areas of Web3.0 apps and NFTs. With BAS, there can be many synergies, where we can create more business values in companies and driving further adoption in external enterprises,” said Srikanth Kaja, General Manager of Emerging Technologies of Daimler South East Asia.

Now in the Enterprise Release stage, Acentrik is onboarding enterprises to get started on their data monetization journey. Be a user on the data marketplace here or get in touch with Acentrik’s team for further information at [email protected]

About Blockchain Association Singapore

The Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) seeks to empower its members and the community to leverage blockchain and scalable technologies for business growth and transformation.

The Association is designed to be an effective platform for members to engage with multiple stakeholders – both regional and international – to discover solutions and promote best practices in a collaborative, open, and transparent manner. It aims to promote blockchain literacy and build a strong talent pipeline for the digital economy in Singapore.

About Acentrik

Powered by Blockchain Technology, Acentrik is a decentralized data marketplace by Daimler South East Asia, built for enterprises. Enabling token-based monetization, Acentrik provides the right tools for enterprises in cross-domain data exchanges while preserving their data custody and sovereignty. Now in its Beta phase, Acentrik is available to enterprises to implement use cases and exchange cross-domain data assets. If you are interested to learn more about Acentrik or simply would like to take the first step to monetize your data, contact Acentrik’s team here .

SOURCE Blockchain Association Singapore