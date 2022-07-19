AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
D-Link Joins the Metaverse Standards Forum

PRNewswire July 19, 2022

Aiming to Coordinate with SDOs to Accelerate Future Developments through Standardization

TAIPEI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — D-Link Corporation announced to join the Metaverse Standards Forum as the first participant from the networking equipment industry. The Metaverse Standards Forum is a newly established governing body that aims to promote alignment on priorities and requirements for Metaverse interoperability standards. Companies and organizations that participate in the basic standards will serve as the foundations for an open Metaverse. As a principal member, D-Link will coordinate with Standards Developing Organizations (SDOs) from various industries to accelerate the implementation of standards for the Metaverse.

According to a recent study by Gartner, 25% of people will spend at least one hour per day in the Metaverse for work, shopping, education, social and/or entertainment reasons, and 30% of organizations in the world will have products and services ready for the Metaverse by 2026. Interoperability is one of the key issues in the early stages of the Metaverse industry and tech giants hope the Metaverse Standards Forum will push the growth and evolution of the Metaverse.

“The Metaverse is where humans from diverse cultures interact through immersive experiences in a virtual world. To realize its full potential, the Metaverse must be built on open standards with interoperability and consistency to bring various domains together,” said CJ Chang, CEO of D-Link Corporation. “As a global leader in networking and connectivity solutions, D-Link is proud to join the Metaverse Standards Forum at the early stages of its establishment. We intend to collaborate with partners from many industries to make the Metaverse a better experience for all through standardization.”

For member list of Metaverse Standard Forum, please visit https://metaverse-standards.org/members/

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products and total solutions for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. From relatively modest beginnings in Taiwan, the company has grown since 1987 into an award-winning global brand in 57 countries. Find out more about D-Link at https://www.dlink.com/en/change-region

SOURCE D-Link Corporation

