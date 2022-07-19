AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Hisense ULED Well-designed Large Screen TV, Brings Viewers All the Incredible Moments

PRNewswire July 19, 2022

QINGDAO, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — For many premium consumers or those who need to upgrade their living room, choosing a well-designed and technological TV is particularly important. For high-quality lifestyle consumers, a TV is not only a TV but also a work of art, and a choice for life enhancement.

So, to bring consumers an even more perfect lifestyle and TV experience, Hisense ULED TV series, by forging technology and excellent design, provides consumers with a premium and artistic TV beyond imagination.

(PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

Hisense ULED Large Screen TVs, Making Every Moment Impressive

Hisense ULED TVs features an ultra-thin and large screen design that combines a superb sense of artistic design and technological aesthetics, making it a masterpiece in the living room. The ULED series is equipped with Quantum Dot Colour technology, which helps deliver even better brightness color for the best image quality and viewing experience. For example, when playing a spectacular artwork on Hisense ULED TV, every acrylic color of the artwork can be vividly rendered, creating an ultra-immersive experience, and making the daily living space more artistic.

(PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

#IncredibleArtMoment, Capture Every Beauty Scene 

For many years, Hisense has been committed to enhancing display technology for a premium viewing experience. As of today, Hisense ULED series has received substantial support from global consumers, particularly in Hisense’s major and largest market – North America, with a total sales volume of Hisense ULED TVs series over 34% YOY growth in North America during the first half of 2022.

To allow more potential global consumers to experience the brilliant picture quality of ULED, Hisense launched a social media campaign – #IncredibleArtMoment and encouraged consumers to find and capture every beautiful and colorful moment of the world to win the latest series of ULED TVs.

Since the campaign’s launch, Hisense has received over 4,000 consumer participations and reached 65K mentions worldwide, gaining love and support from many international consumers.

(PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

As the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Hisense devotes itself to bringing the perfect FIFA match viewing experience to global consumers. So, in August 2022, Hisense will showcase its latest innovative products, including the newest ULED series, at “Hisense FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Global Launch Event”, to create an immersive match experience for consumers through Hisense technology.

SOURCE Hisense

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.