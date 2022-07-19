AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

Mindtree and Rubrik Partner to Launch a Unified Cyber-Recovery Platform

PRNewswire July 19, 2022

WARREN, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced that it has partnered with Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, to launch a unified cyber-recovery platform named MINDTREE VAULT.

Mindtree_Logo

The platform combines Mindtree’s program management, cloud, data, and cybersecurity capabilities, best practices, and accelerators, with Rubrik’s data resilience, data observability, and data recovery capabilities. It enables organizations to work through the full scope of recovery, including assessment, discovery, migration with ongoing management services, and pilots for proof-of-concept projects. By empowering organizations to quickly shift to data-driven models, ensure data is immutable, and enhance their ability to guard against cyberattacks as well as swiftly recover from them, the platform delivers a seamless experience and a key component of an organization’s data security posture.

“With cyberattacks and ransomware on the rise, the need for data security has never been more critical,” said Ghazal Asif, VP, Global Channels and Alliances at Rubrik. “Our partner ecosystem is the lifeblood of Rubrik and the value partners like Mindtree bring to customers is tremendous. We are thrilled to work with Mindtree to help bring this unified cyber-recovery platform to life, as we continue to propel Rubrik’s mission to secure the world’s data.”

“Organizations are looking for speed and resiliency when dealing with cybersecurity risks in their digital transformation journeys,” said Sriram K, Executive Vice President and Service Lines Market Head for North America at Mindtree. “Greater connectivity and new innovations being used by attackers mean an ever more critical need for faster, more modern approaches to data recovery and protection. Our partnership with Rubrik will further strengthen our digital transformation offerings with enhanced data security and data protection, thus enabling customers to rapidly adopt new technology and realize their transformation goals.” 

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to approximately 275 of the world’s most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain, technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 37,400 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is consistently recognized among the best places to work.

For more, please visit www.mindtree.com or @Mindtree_Ltd.   

For more information, contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Mindtree

