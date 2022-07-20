AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair 2022 Concluded on July 11, Stabilizing Industrial Chains and Supply Chains

PRNewswire July 20, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair (“CBD Fair (Guangzhou)” and “the Fair”) was back from July 8 to 11, bringing together the design, decoration, and construction professionals to visit a vast exposure of the latest products and services. The 24th CBD Fair (Guangzhou) features top-notch companies from various segments of the home construction and decoration industry and continues to serve as the industry bellwether that plays an essential role in fueling and transforming the development of the sector.

(PRNewsfoto/CBD Fair)

CBD Fair 2022 built on its previous success to continue establishing itself as the world’s NO.1 trade fair in the industry. The largest offline expo of the year held in China saw a plethora of milestones in terms of the scale and number of attendees, hosting 80 high-end forums and welcoming over 120,000 professional visitors over the four days. With an exhibition hall spanning over 300,000 square meters, the mega trade show attracted more than 1,200 companies that showcased solutions, products, and services that cover the entire supply chain, driving the growth of China’s domestic market.

With holistic upgrades for its four main exhibition areas that provide innovative designs as well as customized, smart, and systematic solutions, CBD Fair raised the bar on safety, hygiene, and high-quality event experiences. The Fair also organized 30 designed-dedicated exhibitions, forums, and salons, creating a platform designed to share innovative ideas and foster creative exchange among designers.

Targeting the needs of exhibitors who are seeking to expand their distributors and franchisees networks, CBD Fair 2022 also launched a new initiative that invited around 20 top-tier marketplaces to bring more distributors and franchisees to the exhibition.

In addition to displaying the latest industry innovations and boosting business opportunities, CBD Fair 2022 is also instrumental in rejuvenating economic development in the post-pandemic world. The home construction and decoration industry is a pillar of China’s economic development given its industrial chains cover manufacturing, building, consumption, and circulation, accounting for a substantial proportion of China’s economic growth. The rapid and full recovery of the key industry players is critical for supply chain stability. The Fair helps China maintain a strong economic momentum by accelerating the work and production resumption of the businesses that are essential for the country’s economic rebound.  

SOURCE CBD Fair

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.