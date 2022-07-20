Appear Inc. Announces Launch of High-Performance and Fast-Charge Graphene Battery Packs – Charging time less than 60 minutes

Company is consolidating its position as a disruption technology leader

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Appear Inc., which is revolutionizing battery technology using advanced material science, is excited to announce the launch of its high-performance, fast-charge, longer-lasting battery packs for electric vehicles. Appear’s Graphene battery packs can be fully charged in less than 60 minutes. Appear’s latest battery cells offer higher capacity, increased safety and an industry-leading 3C fast charge capability.

Appear Graphene Li-Ion batteries are safer, offer fast charge (up to 3C) and have a longer cycle life (1000 cycles) than traditional Li-Ion batteries. The distinctive batteries also have higher discharge capacity (up to 15C), which enables bikes to have rapid acceleration, steep climb/higher torque and race mode in sport bikes.

Appear battery packs are certified and validated by Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer. Foxconn’s world-leading manufacturing capabilities ensure quality and scale for Appear’s proprietary battery technologies.

Appear Battery Technology for E-Bikes , E-Scooters and Pedal Electric Bikes (Pedelecs)

Super-fast charge battery packs for E-Scooters, E-Bikes and Pedelecs will radically alter the value proposition and consumer experience. Appear’s technology can recharge an E-Scooter or E-Bike battery pack in 60 minutes or less (using domestic/home outlets), which is a six times improvement over conventional battery packs.

Appear Battery Packs are readily available in various industry-standard configurations and also can be customized.

For E-Bike rental companies, fast-charge batteries enhance the customer experience, driving higher customer satisfaction and longer rentals.

“Our new offerings are a real breakthrough in fast charge battery technology,” said Appear CEO Prashant Rurs. “E-Bike riders will be amazed at the increased performance and they’ll actually be able to accelerate up a hill now.”

Appear Battery Packs

Configurations available for E-Bikes, E-Scooters and Pedelecs

Standard Voltage – 36V, 48V, 60V, 64V, 72V



Capacity – 10Ah, 15Ah, 20Ah, 25Ah, 30Ah, 50Ah, 80Ah, 150Ah



Custom voltage and current can be supported

Appear Battery packs use proprietary Appear Graphene batteries

18650 Cells



21700 Cells

Appear Battery Pack chargers

Voltage range: 48V – 72V



Standard Current: 10A – 30A

Due to the increased demand, Appear is scaling its production to 10 million batteries per month.

“Appear is committed to enhancing the user experience with the safest and best-performing batteries. It’s exciting how far we’ve come, but we’re not done. We’re going to continue developing better and better batteries for bikes and high-performance vehicles and remain ready for the next curve in the battery industry. Our engineers are working on high-capacity batteries with extended longevity up to 2000 cycles,” added Rurs.

For more information, visit www.appearhome.com

Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

