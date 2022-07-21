AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  award and prize

Amcor’s more sustainable packaging innovations recognized with two accolades

PRNewswire July 21, 2022

ZURICH, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has received two accolades recognizing its more sustainable packaging innovations. Amcor respectfully won a silver award at the 2022 Australasian Packaging Innovation and Design Awards (PIDA) and was named a 2022 Sustainability Leader in the Australian Financial Review’s (AFR) annual list.

The AFR listed Amcor as a 2022 Australian Financial Review Sustainability Leader in the Manufacturing and Consumer Goods category, in association with BCG. The AFR Sustainability Leaders list recognizes Australian businesses making progress in tackling sustainability challenges over the past year. Amcor’s Australian business was recognised for its multiple achievements over the last financial year, including converting more than 85% of products to recycle-ready formats, with almost 95% of products designed to be recyclable. Amcor’s contribution to create Australia’s first, food grade recycled flexible wrapper for Nestle’s KitKat helped to underscore its commitment to innovation and sustainability. In addition, Amcor spends more than $100 million on research and development every year to develop and produce more sustainable packaging solutions.

Amcor additionally won the silver award in the Sustainable – Industrial Design of the Year category at PIDA for its for PrimeSealTM Eco-Tite® Recycle-Ready Shrink Bag, an innovative packaging product for fresh and processed meat, poultry and cheese that has been designed-to-be-recycled. The PIDA, organized by the Australian Institute of Packaging, recognizes packaging innovations across Australia and New Zealand with award categories covering sustainability, accessibility and intelligent packaging technology. Additionally, Amcor’s PrimeSeal Flow-Tite™ packaging was named a finalist in two categories – Best Food Packaging Design of the Year and Accessible and Inclusive Packaging Design of the Year.

Simon Roy, Vice President and General Manager for Amcor Australia and New Zealand, said: “It’s terrific to see Amcor’s innovative and more sustainable packaging solutions be recognized by the industry and community in the local market. We are a global company with a proud local history that enables us to leverage research and development at scale to produce best-in-class innovations that can be applied either globally or locally, to help meet our customers’ needs. Our commitment to innovation is second to none and we’re proud to be driving a more sustainable and circular packaging value chain for our local customers, end consumers and the environment.”

These accolades are only the latest this year recognizing Amcor’s work in developing innovative and more sustainable packaging. In March, Amcor came away with three awards at the 2022 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards, while in April the business won the Gold Innovation Award at the Packaging Innovation Awards for its AmLite® HeatFlex Recyclable packaging.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The Company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate $13 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries.

 

SOURCE Amcor

