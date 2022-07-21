AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Fifth CIIE brings global products from coastal states of the South Pacific to China

PRNewswire July 21, 2022

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A major platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has been held successfully for four consecutive years and is widely regarded as an international public good and the multilateral trading system, as well as a pivotal carrier for building an open world economy and a community with a shared future for mankind.

The fifth China International Import Expo will take place from Nov 5 to 10 this year. (Photo/IC) TQ: Today at 10:15 BST

Since its inception in 2018, the CIIE has been growing in scale and influence. The area of its business exhibition increased from 270,000 square meters in 2018 to 366,000 square meters in 2021. Exhibitors at the past four CIIEs launched more than 1,500 new products, technologies and services and clinched tentative deals worth over $270 billion.

The fourth CIIE attracted many manufacturers from coastal states in the South Pacific. For example, more than 50 companies from New Zealand signed up for the expo last year.

“It’s a good platform for launching brands, increasing the promotion of established brands, and networking,” said Rachel Maidment, chief executive of New Zealand China Council.

Over the past four editions, the CIIE has remained a magnet for companies from countries around the world. Last year, 90 enterprises from 33 LDCs attended the exhibition, and nearly 30 of them were provided with free booths.

Timor-Leste has participated in the CIIE four times and their kopi luwak coffee, also known as civet cat coffee, turned out to be one of the most popular products at the fourth CIIE.

The purchasing power of the Chinese market has also opened new avenues of income for companies in coastal states in the South Pacific.

This year, many countries have confirmed their participation in the country exhibition at the fifth CIIE, from Nov 5-10. To date, more than 80 percent of the planned business exhibition area has been reserved and more than 260 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders will attend the expo.

With so many showing their interest, space will be filling up fast. Be sure to sign up for the fifth edition before time runs out! Click here to register: https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1863844/5th_CIIE.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Nie Qingxin
Tel.: 0086-21-67008870/67008988

CIIE Logo

 

 

SOURCE CIIE

