AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Yamaha and Tomplay start partnership to transform musicians’ daily practice into a unique experience

PRNewswire July 25, 2022

RELLINGEN, Germany and PULLY, Switzerland, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Yamaha Music GmbH, the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturer, and Tombooks, the inventor of the Interactive Sheet Music and the Tomplay app, which has revolutionized music education, today announced a partnership. Yamaha customers will get a free three-month Premium access to the Tomplay app granting unlimited access to more than 40,000 interactive sheet music titles arranged for 28 different instruments and in all difficulty levels.

Yamaha and Tomplay start partnership to transform the musicians’ daily practice into a unique experience

Through its unique learning platform, Tomplay offers all musicians the possibility to play their instrument along with high quality recording from professional musicians. Thanks to unique technology, the interactive scores scroll automatically on-screen with the music, creating an immersive, concert hall experience. With features such as controlling the speed of the score’s recording, looping selected passages and self-recording, Tomplay makes learning music more effective and immersive. Tomplay is used by more than 1 million musicians in 157 countries.  

Yamaha instruments are played by some of the finest musicians in the world and are renowned for their high quality. Thanks to its unique global network of Atelier and Artist Services facilities, Yamaha instruments benefit from the input of professionals working in some of the finest ensembles. With instruments specifically designed to nurture a player’s musical development, to those crafted to meet the needs of today’s discerning musicians, Yamaha has become a name synonymous with great musical performances.

This partnership will allow musicians of all levels, including teachers and students, to enjoy a fully immersive experience by combining the potential of Yamaha’s cutting-edge instruments including its acclaimed Silent Technology and Tomplay’s premium interactive sheet music and covers. The partnership will start with woodwinds, brass, strings and percussion instruments for Yamaha customers upon purchase of an instrument in Europe.

Alexis Steinmann, Co-founder and CEO of Tomplay, states, “We are delighted to start this partnership and to offer to all Yamaha customers a unique tool to unlock their full musical potential.”

Hinderik Leeuwe, Director, Yamaha Band & Orchestral Instruments, states, “Tomplay is the perfect partner for Yamaha instruments, helping musicians to explore new music and to enjoy their instruments to the full. We are delighted to be working in partnership with Tomplay.”

Cooperation Links:

Tomplay: https://tomplay.com/yamaha-promo 
Yamaha: https://europe.yamaha.com/en/products/contents/winds/tomplay/index.html 

Tomplay apps link:

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/3aChDVa /
Google Play Store: https://bit.ly/3z988Gr 
Website/PC and Mac app: www.tomplay.com 

Contacts:  

Alexis Steinmann
Co-founder and CEO
Tomplay 
[email protected]
+41796335624 

Hinderik Leeuwe
Director, Yamaha Band & Orchestral Instruments
Yamaha Music Europe 
[email protected]
+49 (0) 4101 303-0

Tomplay Logo
Yamaha Logo

SOURCE Yamaha Music Europe; Tomplay

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.