CSafe Global Continues Investment in Cell and Gene Therapy Solutions with Addition of New Portfolio President

PRNewswire July 26, 2022

Amy DuRoss joins CSafe Global as President, Cell & Gene Therapy to drive innovation and solution development

MONROE, Ohio, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Amy DuRoss has joined the company as President, Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT).

Amy DuRoss, President, CSafe Cell & Gene Solutions

In her new role, DuRoss will lead CSafe’s CGT solutions portfolio to support intelligent transport of high-value personalized therapies and vaccines to meet the unprecedented global supply chain transport complexity of CGT products.

Ms. DuRoss brings more than 25 years’ experience to her new position. Prior to joining CSafe, she was the co-founder and CEO of Vineti, an enterprise software platform used to digitize chain of identity and chain of custody requirements for CGT products. Earlier in her career, DuRoss held several prestigious positions including, Chief Business Officer at Navigenics, Chief of Staff for the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), and Co-Founder, Co-Author, and Executive Director of California’s $3B stem cell research ballot initiative.

“We are delighted to have Amy leading our CGT team. Her diverse experience in both corporate development, patient advocacy and entrepreneurship is exactly the right mix to drive innovation and superior solutions in this deeply complex supply chain,” said CSafe CEO, Patrick Schafer. “We expect to see significant strides forward in this portfolio under Amy’s strategic guidance.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with the world-class team at CSafe Global in bringing a new standard of high-quality, high-value supply chain transport to the most exciting innovation area in personalized medicine, cell and gene therapies,” Ms. DuRoss said, “CSafe Global’s outstanding worldwide service network and proven expertise in robust and actionable analytics to drive supply chain efficiencies will hasten the industrialization of an emergent market that offers critical hope for an increasing number of patients in need.”

Ms. DuRoss earned her bachelor’s and two master’s degrees, including her MBA, from Stanford University. She serves on the boards of Biolife Solutions (BLFS), MJH, Americans for Cures, and the ARM Foundation and is a member of the Aspen Institute Global Network. 

Media Contact:
Lori Conaway
Global Marketing Communications
+1 405.633.2344
[email protected]

About CSafe Global

CSafe Global provides end-to-end thermal shipping solutions to the pharmaceutical and life science industries worldwide. An industry innovator, CSafe provides AI-enabled lease forecasting to ensure active container availability and real-time shipment visibility for customers to monitor shipments and intervene to preserve a payload when needed. CSafe offers industry-leading maintenance and reuse programs for active and passive containers providing superior product performance and alignment with customer sustainability objectives. With a presence in 150 countries, 24/7 support and 100% container availability, CSafe is well-positioned to be the partner of choice in the cold chain. csafeglobal.com

 

SOURCE CSafe Global

