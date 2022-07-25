Blockchain Association Singapore Features Raymond Yuan as the Opening Keynote Speaker for SGBCW’s Summit 2022

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — One of Asia’s largest blockchain conferences and exhibitions powered by Atlas, the Singapore Blockchain Week Summit themed “Web3 and Beyond”, announces Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of CTH Group and Atlas Technology Management Pte. Ltd (Atlas) as the Opening Keynote Speaker. He will be addressing the topic of “Globalization and Web3 Adoption”. “Founded in 2016, CTH Group is dedicated to the sustainable development of Web3 with a unique triangular business model of digital asset management (IDEG), blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service (Atlas), and venture capital investment (Fundamental Labs). We believe Web3, the next generation of the Internet, will be a true paradigm shift as it is leading a framework for a ‘Read-Write-Own‘ future for all. We welcome all partners to promote global adoption of Web3 together,” said Raymond.

CTH Group has been a pioneer in building the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem for years. Partnering with Singapore Blockchain Week, one of the largest government-supported blockchain events organised in Asia, CTH Group supports Singapore as a premier hub in Asia for the development of blockchain ecosystem.

The 2-day event held at Hall A, Sands Expo & Convention Centre from 26 to 27 July, 2022 will bring together more than 9,000 delegates and visitors comprising industry leaders, academics and innovators, and governments from both regional and international levels. Topics vary from ASEAN Blockchain Forum, Web3 and the Metaverse, Blockchain & Digital Assets, Regulation, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Enterprise Blockchain, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and Game Finance (GameFi), and Women in Blockchain,

Also tune in on Friday, 29 Jul at 7:15pm as the SGBCW will conclude with an epilogue with Hester Peirce, Commissioner of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), also affectionately known in the blockchain community as “crypto mom”, share her insights on Leadership and Responsible Innovation moderated by Professor David Lee, Advisor to BAS.

Keynote and fire chat speakers include:

Patrick Tay , National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Assistant Secretary-General

, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Assistant Secretary-General Sopnendu Mohanty, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Chief Fintech Officer

(MAS), Chief Fintech Ong Chen Hui , Infocomm and Media Development Authority (IMDA), Assistant Chief Executive (BizTech Group)

, Infocomm and Media Development Authority (IMDA), Assistant Chief Executive (BizTech Group) Raymond Yuan , CTH founder and CEO of Atlas Technology Management Pte. Ltd

, CTH founder and CEO of Atlas Technology Management Pte. Ltd Yat Siu , Animoca Brands, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman

, Animoca Brands, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Andy Koh , GEMS, Chief Executive Officer

, GEMS, Chief Executive Officer Eric Anziani , Crypto.com, Chief Operating Officer

, Crypto.com, Chief Operating Officer Stephen Richardson , Fireblocks, Head of APAC and Vice President

, Fireblocks, Head of APAC and Vice President Andrew Vranjes , Blockdaemon, Vice President of Sales and GM, APAC

, Blockdaemon, Vice President of Sales and GM, APAC Dr. Ernie Teo , CTO and Founder, Dedoco

, CTO and Founder, Dedoco Jason Lee , Algorand Foundation, Chief Operating Officer

, Algorand Foundation, Chief Operating Officer Serene Koh, DBS, Head of Fintech and Innovation Research

Grace Ghng, Deeptech, Editorial Director and Strategic Advisor

Chia Hock Lai , BAS , Co-Chair

, BAS , Co-Chair John Lagman , Bloomberg, APAC Crypto Lead

, Bloomberg, APAC Crypto Lead Liam @ Xu ZhiYu, Cyber Security Research Lab, Senior Cyber-Security Researcher

Manoj Vembu , Rubix Network, Director Global Business Development

, Rubix Network, Director Global Business Development Firoz Multani , Panorama Finance, Director of Partner Relations

SINGAPORE BLOCKCHAIN WEEK 2022 aims to build a clear image of digital evolution and develop Singapore as a premier blockchain hub that integrates the leaders of the industry. To learn more about it, visit http://blockchainweek.com.sg or send an email to [email protected] . All tickets SOLD OUT. Only ONSITE EXHIBITION and virtual conference tickets are left. Grab them while stock last.

About Blockchain Association Singapore

The Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) seeks to empower its members and the community to leverage blockchain and scalable technologies for business growth and transformation.

For more information, please visit: https://singaporeblockchain.org

About Atlas Technology Management Pte (Atlas)

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web 3.0 – the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services including application-specific computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support, and storage for the Web 3.0 ecosystem. Atlas is committed to be a global leading next-generation Web 3.0 infrastructure service provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency, and stability to drive the Web 3.0 evolution. Atlas operates in North America, Asia, and Europe with plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the largest application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) companies in the world. As a firm believer in sustainable growth, Atlas aims to adopt 100% clean energy to power our computing operations by 2024. For more information on Atlas Technology Group, visit www.atlasweb3.io/

