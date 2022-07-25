AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Angel Yeast Partners with PhaBuilder to Open PHA Factory

PRNewswire July 26, 2022

YICHANG, China, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Angel Yeast (SH600298), a globally listed yeast and yeast extract manufacturer, has inked an agreement with Bejing PhaBuilder Biotechnology Co., Ltd (PhaBuilder) in Yichang, Hubei province to build a large manufacturing base for polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) in the city. The pair will set up a joint venture company to drive the application of synthetic biology in the biotechnology industry.

PHA is a polyester produced naturally by microorganisms. The biodegradable and biocompatible properties of PHA make it highly sought-after in fields such as biomedical material and biodegradable packaging material.

“This collaboration with PhaBuilder marks a milestone and a significant step forward for Angel Yeast in synthetic biology. At Angel Yeast, we are very keen on innovation and exploration of new landscapes in the industry. This project is also part of our efforts to be an international and professional biotechnology company,” said Tao Xiong, chairman of Angel Yeast. 

He added that the partnership is expected to forge a new venture in bioeconomy, fuel innovation in synthetic biology, and drive the expansion of the global market.

Guoqiang Chen, the founder of PhaBuilder, added that by working with Angel Yeast on the initiative, major inroads have been made in converting technology breakthroughs into industrial programs for synthetic biology. 

“The new production line of PHA with the capacity of 30,000 tons will certainly bring more advanced technologies, new services and products for the industry and consumers. It will also create a ‘greener’ lifestyle. We are thrilled to see it happen,” said Chen.

In addition to synthetic biology, Angel Yeast has also been exploring cutting-edge development in biological agriculture. According to the company, it will be engaged in a project to produce animal feed through biological fermentation. Angel Yeast will invest some 120 million yuan to build the manufacturing center with an annual capacity of 50,000 tons.

The project is estimated to start in August 2022 and to be completed in September the next year. One highlight of the project is that it uses Distillers’ Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) as one raw material to produce yeast culture products. As a new category, yeast culture products will diversify the company’s animal nutrition products lineup.

About Angel Yeast

Founded in 1986, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd specializes in the production of yeast and yeast derivatives. Its product range includes baker’s yeast and ingredients, Chinese dim sum and seasoning, savory yeast extract, human health, animal nutrition, plant nutrition, distilled spirits and biofuels, microbial nutrition, and enzymes.

SOURCE Angel Yeast

