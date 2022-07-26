To improve literacy and education on blockchain technology at the University, the Indonesian Blockchain Association (A-B-I) presents the A-B-I Goes to Campus Program

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Indonesian Blockchain Association (Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia/”A-B-I”) has established strategic partnerships with several universities in Indonesia including the University of Indonesia (“UI”), Bandung Institute of Technology (“ITB”), Bina Nusantara University (“BINUS”), and Telkom University through a program called A-B-I Goes to Campus designed by A-B-I as an educational program with the aim of providing knowledge related to blockchain technology for students throughout universities. This program focuses on discussing blockchain technology and its implementation can also be accompanied by additional knowledge (both technical and non-technical) and updated information related to the current development of the blockchain industry. The expected output of this program is that it can provide insight into blockchain technology for students as an effort to increase students’ activeness, capability, and skills in the Blockchain field to the provision of work and work preparation process, especially in the blockchain industry which is currently in need for many talents with knowledge and abilities in this field.

Asih Karnengsih, MM, Chairwoman A-B-I said this program was initiated because “There is a huge need for talents in the blockchain industry, both at domestic and abroad, while a special curriculum has not been implemented in universities to introduce blockchain technology. From the latest data that we received from KOMINFO, since the issuance of the new KBLI in 2020 which is specifically used for blockchain developers, there have been more than 500 companies registered under this KBLI, even though widespread socialization has not been carried out, imagine if it has been done, how many will there be many companies are using the KBLI, which means that a large number of talents – both from an IT perspective and in general – will be needed.”

Setiadi Yazid, Ph.D as a lecturer at the University of Indonesia, and Dr. Andry Alamsyah, M.Si as a lecturer at Telkom University, both of whom are honorary members of A-B-I, also expressed their appreciation for the initiation of the A-B-I Goes to Campus program. According to Andry, “The role of industry to provide knowledge about the situation and state of the industry is a positive program and must be supported, in line with what is being activated by the Government which has facilitated the Merdeka Learning Campus Merdeka (MBKM) program, where students and lecturers can learn directly from specific industries through internship, research, and teaching programs designed to gain knowledge and the latest industry experience from practitioners, this aims to keep the university’s role relevant in contributing quality talents and Human Resources (HR), while Yazid said that the A-B-I Goes to Campus program is a good and interesting program because it combines the idea of collaboration between industry/business and academics, it’s just that the objectives of this program need to be mutually agreed so that both parties can maximize the benefits.

However, what is the current level of digital literacy in Indonesian society? Andry explained, in general, Indonesian digital literacy is quite good, in the sense that the number of Indonesia’s young generation is much larger than the older generation. With this large proportion of the younger generation, in general, the Indonesian people are quite technologically literate so students need to be literate about the latest technology, and become more adaptive as they are native digital citizens.

Indonesian digital literacy, especially for students, still needs to be improved, especially the understanding of new technologies is needed by the younger generation to train their spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. With new technology, it is hoped that there will be more new ideas that will ultimately support Indonesia’s economic strength and support the vision of a golden Indonesia in 2045. Yazid added, “As a new technology, it is certain that there are many gaps and opportunities related to blockchain, so it needs to be explained more deeply through the program. A-B-I Goes to Campus, where problems and opportunities can be overcome with blockchain technology.”

Gilang Bhagaskara, CEO of Blocksphere also gave his opinion regarding the A-B-I Goes to Campus program. Gilang explained that “current conditions in the blockchain industry require qualified human resources who understand blockchain beyond just trading or mining crypto, but also can develop blockchain systems and use cases in various business sectors. The potential for HR needs in the blockchain field in the future is quite large. Currently, Indonesian human resources have expertise that can compete with human resources from abroad, but when compared, the number is still quite lagging behind other countries in Southeast Asia such as Vietnam and Malaysia. Human resources with blockchain expertise, in general, will be highly appreciated and will be sought after by the industry at a global level, therefore it is important for blockchain developers in Indonesia to be more exposed to the rest of the world”.

SOURCE Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia