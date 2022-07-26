AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Security Matters Announces Business Combination with Lionheart III Corp, Expecting Valuation at US$360 Million on Nasdaq Listing

PRNewswire July 26, 2022

MELBOURNE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —  Australian technology company Security Matters Ltd. (ASX: SMX) announces its business combination with Lionheart III Corp. (NASDAQ:LION), a special acquisition purpose company. The combined Nasdaq entity is expected to be valued at US$360 million. The combined entity will list on NASDAQ via a newly-formed Irish company to be named SMX Public Limited Company “SMX Ireland”). Upon the closing of the business combination, the ordinary shares and warrants of SMX Ireland are expected to trade on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbols “SMX” and “SMXW”, respectively, and SMX shall cease to be quoted on the Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”).

Getty Images: Wall Street by Jumper (PRNewsfoto/Security Matters Ltd.)

The value reflects an implied pre-money valuation of the company on the ASX of US$200 million and is anticipated to generate proceeds of up to approximately US$116 million, assuming no redemptions by Lionheart’s public stockholders (noting that recent SPAC transactions have been characterized by high redemption rates).  The combined entity is expected to commence trading on Nasdaq in Q4 2022

“The world is demanding greater transparency, efficiency, and resilience. There is a critical call to action by the global market to do things better.  This is a challenge loaded with exciting possibilities that Security Matters is ready to accept by creating products that can help uphold supply-chain integrity, provide quality assurance and brand accountability to producers of goods. With this merger, we have entered a new chapter to boost our capacity to power and enable the circular economy” said SMX.

Additional information about the merger and proposed transaction will be provided in a current report on form 8-K to be filed by Lionheart with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov as well as online at Iheartcapital.com. SMX expects the filing of the F4 within weeks.

Power and Enable Circular Economy

SMX is an enabler for a real-world circular economy that works by giving materials a memory of their origination and history, that facilitates the materials’ ability to be recycled, reused, and authenticated multiple times.

SMX is a company for the 21st century, enabling a transition to a circular economy that is positive, productive, and profitable for participants in the value chain – and the planet.

Through the company’s white-label B2B offerings, the future of a sustainable world is able to be created by narratives that connect tangible, sustainable, ESG practices with the brand’s transparent traceability strategy, designed to create a profitable lifetime relationship with its customers that is circular rather than linear or transactional. 

The System Within

SMX creates a sustainable system within the current value chain system, designed to empower businesses to build a real-world circular economy. 

Advancing four key benefits including enhanced data flow and circularity, with exciting knowledge-gathering potential; multiple-stages and multiple-loops traceability; and multiple application possibilities, the SMX system can help change the way businesses operate from the inside out to transform into sustainable ecosystems.

SOURCE Security Matters Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.