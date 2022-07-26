AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ORTHO RANKS NO. 1 IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION FOR 5 YEARS IN A ROW

PRNewswire July 26, 2022

Company receives top customer rating in the 2022 IMV ServiceTrak™ Awards

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”) announced today that its subsidiary, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a leading provider of in vitro diagnostics solutions and services to hospitals, clinical laboratories and blood banks around the world, has earned the No. 1 ranking in the diagnostics industry for Overall Customer Satisfaction in the 2022 IMV ServiceTrak™ Awards for the fifth consecutive year. The ranking is based on interviews conducted with laboratory professionals, including Ortho’s customers, from more than 1,200 clinical testing locations operating over 1,900 collective instruments.   The prestigious annual IMV ServiceTrak™ Awards rankings affirm the continued power and impact of Ortho’s innovative Ortho Care® Services and Informatics platform.

In addition to its No. 1 ranking in Overall Customer Satisfaction, Ortho achieved top rankings in the following categories: 

  • #1 in Net Promotor Score (NPS) for the seventh consecutive year
  • #1 in Integrated Systems in:
    • Customer satisfaction
    • System performance
    • Overall phone support
    • Overall lab specialist performance
    • Overall training
  • #1 in Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay for Overall Service performance
  • #2 in Integrated Systems in:
    • Overall Field Engineer performance
    • Overall Service performance

“For the last five years, our customers have chosen Ortho as the #1 diagnostics vendor in the U.S. market based on overall customer satisfaction,” said Karen Taylor, vice president of global customer experience and Ortho Care® Services and Informatics. “This doesn’t happen by accident. Because of Ortho’s culture of customer focus, the entire organization rallied to support customers during a difficult year.”

Ortho Care® Services and Informatics is the evolution of how service, expertise, technology and data-driven solutions come together to create a more effective, efficient lab, so labs can focus on improving patient outcomes. The total offering consists of Ortho Care Intel™, Ortho Care Ops™, and Ortho Care Teams™. Teams are the people powering Ortho Care® Services and Informatics who deliver the award-winning partnership and support that every lab depends on to provide the very best care.

“I’m proud of our teams, and we appreciate their continued focus on what’s important to customers now and into the future,” said Taylor.

For more information about Ortho’s award-winning Ortho Care Services and Informatics program, visit the Ortho Care Services and Informatics home page on Ortho’s U.S. website or contact Ortho here.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) unites the power of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics behind a shared mission of developing and manufacturing innovative technologies that raise the performance of diagnostic testing and create better patient outcomes across the entire healthcare continuum.

Ranked among the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics (IVD) providers with more than 120 years of collective experience, we combine industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing with a global footprint in clinical labs and transfusion medicine.

Our company’s comprehensive product portfolio delivers accuracy, speed, automation and access, providing critical information when and where it is needed most. Inspired by a spirit of service, the QuidelOrtho family is committed to enhancing the well-being of people worldwide and happy in the knowledge we are making a difference. www.quidelortho.com

About IMV

IMV is part of the Science and Medicine Group, the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the laboratory diagnostic industry. Each year, IMV produces a series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ Clinical reports derived from extensive phone surveys with clinical laboratory professionals to determine their level of satisfaction with the service they receive for their clinical diagnostic equipment and with the equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit www.imvinfo.com.

 

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

