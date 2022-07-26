AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Webb Fontaine Awarded Contract with Benin Government for Implementation of New Customs System in Replacement of ASYCUDA World.

PRNewswire July 27, 2022

DUBAI, UAE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Webb Fontaine, a leading provider of advanced and innovative trade and Customs services, has announced it’s Customs Webb solution has been chosen by Benin as their new Customs system, in replacement of ASYCUDA World.

Romuald Wadagni, Minister of Economy and Finance for Benin Anicet Houngbo, Managing Director Webb Fontaine Benin

The project strengthens Webb Fontaine’s long-standing partnership with Benin Government, who has ambitions to expand and develop into one of the region’s most technologically advanced trade environments.

The project continues towards a fully integrated approach to trade, interconnecting all major trade platforms such as the Single Window, the Port Community System, the e-Tracking solution and now through Customs Webb the Customs System. As a central and critical part of the trade environment, it is crucial and urgent for Governments to operate modern and efficient Customs Systems.

“Customs Webb, Webb Fontaine’s Customs system, based on artificial intelligence, was chosen by Benin to continue the modernization of customs and optimize the trade environment.

Webb Fontaine’s ability to provide cutting-edge technology and digital solutions is a guarantee of success. With this new system, the objective of the public authorities to make Benin an exemplary platform in the simplification and transparency of Customs clearance procedures has taken a major step forward.

All economic players are supported by Customs as part of a successful partnership with the entire industrial, commercial and logistics community.”

Alain HINKATI, Director General of Customs, Benin

“We are honoured to have been selected by Benin Customs for such an important project. The longevity of our partnership is a true testament to Benin’s commitment to trade digitalization. Customs Webb is a powerful system that uses AI technology to fully digitise the entire clearance process. To implement Customs Webb will be a huge step forward in their mission and the impacts of such will be felt by the entire trade community.”

Samy Zayani, Chief Commercial Officer Webb Fontaine

For Webb Fontaine, a successful track record demonstrates its ability to use AI to facilitate trade, secure revenue and reduce clearance times and costly congestion while greatly improving trade governance.

About Webb Fontaine

Webb Fontaine is an AI company re-shaping the future of trade through technology. Trusted  by governments globally, Webb Fontaine provides industry wide solutions to accelerate trade development and modernization. The company uses unique technology including Artificial Intelligence to enable countries to emerge as leaders in the future of trade.

Knowledge transfer is at the core of Webb Fontaine; comprising a team of experts who work across the world, empowering local communities and governments.

 

SOURCE Webb Fontaine

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.