Nintex Appoints Stephen Elop Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors

PRNewswire July 27, 2022

Company poised for global growth to expand its process and automation expertise

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Stephen Elop as Board Chair, effective 18 July.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

With more than 20 years of experience leading and growing enterprise software organisations, Elop brings the right combination of leadership and industry insight to help Nintex take its business to the next level. Elop is currently CEO of Digital.ai, the enterprise platform for AI-driven software development, and has held executive roles at companies including Microsoft, Nokia, Juniper Networks, and Adobe Systems.

“Stephen’s industry experience and expertise scaling large, global businesses make him the perfect choice to lead the Nintex board,” said Eric Johnson, Nintex CEO. “We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, and the leadership team and I are excited to work with Stephen to accelerate our growth and help organisations solve their high-value automation challenges.”

“The process automation market will change significantly over the next five years, and I believe Nintex is best placed to take advantage of this shift,” said Stephen Elop. “As the process and automation experts, Eric and his team have built a company that has rapidly grown into a profitable and scalable global business. I’m excited about the opportunity to help shape the team’s next wave of growth.”

“Stephen is a true veteran of our industry who has an unmatched understanding of how to build a software business at both the product and organisational level,” said Nehal Raj, Co-Managing Partner at TPG Capital. “I’ve worked with Stephen many times over the years and know he’s the right leader to help guide Nintex through its exciting next stage of growth.”

To learn how more organisations across every industry are going digital faster and transforming the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/.

Media Contact
Ben Tamblyn
[email protected]
cell: +1 425 802 0409

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg 

