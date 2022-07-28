IBEW 2022: BUILDING BLOCKS FOR THE FUTURE

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Built Environment (BE) sector is changing the way it designs, builds, and operates to sustain competitiveness while addressing challenges like climate change and manpower scarcity. Cutting-edge technologies like 3D scanning, IoT-powered energy and facilities solutions, Integrated Digital Delivery for projects alongside insights and thought leadership are what attendees can expect at the International Built Environment Week (IBEW) Conference and BEX Asia, which run in-person from 5-9 September and 6-8 September respectively at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore, organized by BCA International and RX Singapore.

BEX Asia will showcase some 200 brands and solutions including HVAC, robotics systems, building materials, energy management, IoT sensors, and digitalisation from over 20 countries, and host over 10,000 industry players from Singapore and beyond.

Mr Yip Je Choong, Managing Director of RX Singapore, said: “We serve as an accelerator for the BE sector’s digital transformation. With the industry entering the upward cycle, we hope BEX Asia will unearth new opportunities and drive profitable business relations.”

Digitalisation takes centre stage

BEX Asia is held just when the BE industry is rapidly adopting new digital technologies, having proven their worth during the last two years, to enhance business resilience.

A strong array of tech/digital companies will be featuring their latest technologies/solutions that will revolutionise the industry. Companies who embraced technologies have seen a return on their investment.

Autodesk will showcase its capabilities in the entire AEC lifecycle – Digital Twin success for all phases: Plan, Design, Build, Operate, and Hitachi Asia, smart building solutions that pave the way for a greener and more resource-efficient built environment.

Visitors can experience one of the most advanced solutions from Korea, CupixWorks – a 3D digital twin platform that is constructed to support every stage of the built-world lifecycle.

Other well-known names include Camfil Singapore, Daikin Airconditioning Singapore, Nippon Paint, Singapore Polytechnic, Wavin Singapore, Ministry of Clean, Procore Technologies and Schindler Lifts (Singapore).

Other highlights at BEX Asia include technical seminars, networking events and Singapore Polytechnic’s digital readiness self-assessment survey.

Further driving the conversation on cutting-edge building technologies will be IBEW Conference. A stellar line up of over 65 industry leaders and domain experts will share their expertise and views on the latest technologies and trends that cover three core pillars, Sustainability & Green Economy, Technology & Innovation and Leadership & Future Growth.

Speakers include:

Mr. Moshe Safdie , Safdie Architects

, Safdie Architects Ar. Tang Kok Thye , Singapore Green Building Council,

, Singapore Green Building Council, Mr. Pierre-Eric Saint-Andre , Bouygues Bâtiment International

IBEW Conference will also bring together some 400 CEOs and senior management of major developers, builders, financiers etc in a by invite-only ‘CEOs in Conversation’. Another highlight is the site visits to exemplary projects in Singapore like Avenue South Residence, the world’s tallest PPVC project and BCAA, a development that exemplifies productivity improvement and adoption of multi DfMA technologies.

Early bird registration for IBEW 2022 is open at https://au.eventscloud.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=100217224&source=media-release1.

Pre-register for BEX Asia complimentary visitor at https://au.eventscloud.com/ibew-2022-visitor-registration-form?categoryid=101581303&source=media-release1.

