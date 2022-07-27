AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Three months to go: Japan Wind Energy 2022 at Yokohama

PRNewswire July 27, 2022

Conference & Exhibition – Accelerating Onshore and Offshore Wind Power Development in Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Japan Wind Energy 2022 Conference & Exhibition (JWE2022), organized by Leader Associates, will be held on 11th-12th Oct. 2022 in Yokohama, Japan, co-locating with 5th edition Solar Energy Future Japan 2022 & 2nd edition Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2022.

In the context that Japan aims to expand the country’s offshore wind power installed capacity to 10 GW in 2030 and 30-45 GW in 2040, the two-day conference will mainly focus on Offshore Wind.

Based on the success of Japan Wind Energy 2021 Conference & Exhibition, the organizer Leader Associates continue the mission that to be a premium information change and business networking platform between public and private stakeholders in the country’s wind value chain. It is estimated that JWE2022 will attract 500+ wind industrial stakeholders, representing Japan central and prefecture governments, global developers, investors & financiers, EPCs, as well as key equipment and solution providers. This year, JWE2022 creates new partnership opportunities with key stakeholders through various networking opportunities including 1-1 networking meetings & Energy Sustainable Night cocktail party.

Until now, JWE2022 has had the attendance of 70+ corporations and 40+ speakers who are the key-decision makers from the global onshore & offshore wind market and ready to share insights in perspective of policy, market, investment and project construction.

With three months to go until JWE2022, we will try our best to provide customers with better meeting services. Look forward to seeing you in October.

About Leader Associates

Leader Associates is an international event organizer in the field of clean energy. Leader Associates is committed to clean energy and stands at the forefront of environmental sustainability.  We put faith in our work to make renewable energy available and affordable through practical business platforms and non-business programs. Setting sail from Perth, Western Australia in 2015, Leader Associates has successfully hosted over 100 clean energy events across 5 continents and in over 20 countries worldwide.

For more information about Leader Associates, visit https://www.leader-associates.com/

If you want to know more about JWE2022, please visit https://www.japanwindenergy.com/

If you want to participate in JWE2022, please register here https://www.xing-events.com/JWE2022.html?

Contact: Cami Wang, [email protected]

SOURCE Leader Associates

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.