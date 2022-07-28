AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

ViewTrade Provides Custom Technology For Taiwan’s Fubon Financial Holdings

PRNewswire July 28, 2022

Leading Fintech Firm Creates New Financial Opportunities via Fractional Trading in U.S. Equities for Fubon’s Customers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fubon Financial Holdings (“Fubon”), the second-largest financial company in Taiwan, selects ViewTrade as its chosen technology provider to grant Fubon’s clients access to U.S. markets for accounts of all sizes as well as the ability to buy fractional shares. Through its unique technology solutions, ViewTrade is now enabling Fubon’s retail customers to easily and regularly invest in the U.S. markets.

ViewTrade is the force that powers fintech, providing everything – technology, support and brokerage services – that innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail trading platform or app.

“We are thrilled to be working with Fubon and providing their customers with this new financial opportunity,” said Andy Liao, Business Development – Asia at ViewTrade. “Fractional trading via an omnibus account has made it possible to relieve the burden on retail investors to meet whole-share minimums. With fractional share trading, younger, newer investors can get an earlier start participating in the markets by investing.”

Contributing to a regular savings plan through the U.S. Equities Market is becoming a popular way to invest in Taiwan.  Fractional trading, with its ability to facilitate dollar-cost averaging, is an important component provided by ViewTrade in the Asia market.

“Fractional trading allows us to provide investors, with small investment amounts, the opportunity to invest in high-priced stocks, which was once a pain point that we were unable to solve. Now, they can enjoy being the shareholder of Amazon, Google, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla, Costco, etc.,” said Jiemin Wang, Head of Global Equities Product Team at Fubon.

About ViewTrade

ViewTrade is the force that powers fintech, providing everything – technology, support and brokerage services – that innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail trading platform or app. Over the past 20+ years, our approach has helped hundreds of firms – from startups to large banks, brokers and RIAs – create the differentiating investment experiences their clients demand.

Today, ViewTrade serves clients in more than 20 countries across five continents, representing millions of individual investors. Our offerings translate into multiple languages and provide client service in more than a dozen languages. As a B2B firm, we never compete with our clients for business.

For more information, visit https://viewtrade.com/, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Fubon:

Fubon was established in 1961 and currently employs 45,000 people globally.  Fubon Financial Holdings is the second-largest financial company in Taiwan by assets.  Fubon led the financial sector’s earnings per share for 13 consecutive years, was selected to the Fortune Global 500 for the past four years, and Brand Finance’s “Top 500 Most Valuable Brands” for the past two years.

Media Contact
Alex Shafer
[email protected] 
973-934-5100

SOURCE ViewTrade

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.